Jacquemus, CPFM & More Have Released a T-Shirt In Support of Maui

Brain Dead, Jacquemus, and Cactus Plant Flea Market are just a few of a handful of labels supporting Maui On My Mind, a fundraiser initiative aiming to provide immediate financial relief to those affected by the ongoing wildfires burning on the Hawaiian island of Maui.

Since August 8, multiple uncontrollable blazes have displaced thousands of residents, destroyed parts of a centuries-old town, and killed almost 100 people. The disaster is one of the deadliest US wildfires in recent years.

To help ongoing efforts on the ground in Maui, Ben Perreira and Taylor Okata of passionfruit, a Hawaii-based creative studio, rallied their community to come together to launch Maui On My Mind that will see a collaborative T-Shirt, designed by native Hawaiian Kapono Chung of Combo, sold via their webstore for $65.

Other labels backing the initiative include Adish, Barragan, Combo, ECOCYCLE, Hawthorne, Kaiao Space, Luar, Mauna Loa, Moon Collective, No. 808, Salvage Public, Sig Zane, and Waialae Sportswear.

According to a statement, this disparate mix of brands reflects the rich and diverse fabric of passionfruit’s community and more so, a sense of shared values and compassion that emulate and honor the enduring spirit of aloha.

100 percent of the net profits will be donated to the Kakoʻo Maui Fund by the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement to provide aid to the local communities impacted by the Maui wildfires.