Highsnobiety
Hélas Is on Its Summer Holidays

Written by Tayler Willson in Style
There’s nothing I enjoy more than a good Hélas lookbook, you know. Akin to the old holiday photos I used to regularly appear in from our yearly family excursions to southern Spain, Hélas’ simple but effective approach when it comes to spotlighting its seasonal garments has me hooked.

For those unaccustomed, Hélas is a French label founded by skate God Lucas Puig and his business partner Clem Brunel in 2011 who initially had a desire to create high-quality skate headwear that would work both on and off the board.

Born out of the southern French city of Toulouse, Hélas soon transitioned into producing apparel to accompany its headwear, such was its popularity, and now finds itself stocked in a myriad of stores all across the globe.

This season – actually its second summer instalment – Hélas exudes lightness, vibrancy and color with a 35-piece collection that’s available online now.

Navigating between warm and pastel tones, the capsule sees casual sport shoes mixed with dressier pince pants and jacket duo, alongside nautical-inspired pieces, button-up graphic shirting and hoodies.

Typically, Hélas’ penchant for creating really nice headwear continues and is on offer in its droves, with a multi-panelled bucket hat in a pastel green and black arguably the highlight.

To capture the collection, Hélas tapped photographer Alex Pirès to journey with them to the Nogent-sur-Marne for a trip to the river and to a far-gone guinguette with inflatable buoys.

The result? Me yearning for the sun, a cold beer, and a blow-up pink flamingo, clad in Hélas, of course.

Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
