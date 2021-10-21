Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Heron Preston's New Calvin Klein Drop Is American Minimalism at Its Best

Written by Lia McGarrigle in Style
CK x Heron Preston
Brand: Heron Preston for Calvin Klein

Season: FW21

Release Date: Thursday, October 21.

Buy: Highsnobiety Shop

Editor’s Notes: Heron Preston is back with his second Calvin Klein collection. His debut, which dropped last spring, featured the designer’s take on CK’s classic stripped-back Americana aesthetic.

"As a student of sustainability in fashion, I felt I was doing too much," Preston said, when speaking about the first collection. "My collections grew to be like 500 pieces all of a sudden — I thought, 'how can the consumer handle all of this?' I was already thinking about reducing things down to the very best pieces within my own brand. Then Calvin Klein called."

Heron Preston x Calvin KleinMens Logo T-Shirt Black
$105.00
For his second outing with the brand, Preston has placed the same focus on sustainability and timelessness, using organic and recycled fabrics. The collection is paired down to only the essential, think the styles you actually reach for everyday when getting dressed. Preston has made your basics, but better — and these pieces are going to last you a lot longer than a season.

Described as “the elements of underwear translated to outerwear,” the new collection features classic Calvin Klein underwear (of course), alongside foundational tees, and tanks. But it also includes denim, sweatpants, a puffer jacket, knits, and a check wool overshirt that all encapsulate Calvin Klein’s unique aesthetic: sexy, American, minimalism. Shop the full collection here.

Shop the Men's Collection Below

Heron Preston x Calvin KleinMens Puffer Coat Black
$365.00
Heron Preston x Calvin KleinMens Crewneck Pullover Tofu
$210.00
Heron Preston x Calvin KleinMens Oversized Cardigan Black
$240.00
Heron Preston x Calvin KleinMens LightWeight T-Shirt 3 Pack Pale Yellow Heather Black
$95.00
Heron Preston x Calvin KleinMens Boxer Brief 3 Pack Black
$95.00
Heron Preston x Calvin KleinMens Trunk 3 Pack Black Sunflower White
$95.00
Heron Preston x Calvin KleinMens Logo T-Shirt Black
$105.00
Heron Preston x Calvin KleinMens Carpenter Jeans Brown Solid
$200.00
Heron Preston x Calvin KleinMens Track Pant Minimal Gray
$135.00
Shop the Women's Collection Below

Heron Preston x Calvin KleinWomens Heavyweight Logo T-Shirt Minimal Grey
$105.00
Heron Preston x Calvin KleinWomens Cardigan Custard
$190.00
Heron Preston x Calvin KleinWomens Tank Bra Custard
$75.00
Heron Preston x Calvin KleinWomens Knit Bike Short Custard
$65.00
Heron Preston x Calvin KleinWomens Bralette Top Black
$65.00
Heron Preston x Calvin KleinWomens Mini Skirt Black
$105.00
Heron Preston x Calvin KleinWomens Tank Dress Black
$190.00
Heron Preston x Calvin KleinWomens Unlined Bralette Black
$50.00
Heron Preston x Calvin KleinWomens Unlined Bralette Chalk
$50.00
Heron Preston x Calvin KleinWomens U-Back Bralette Sunflower
$40.00
Heron Preston x Calvin KleinWomens High Leg Thong Sunflower
$35.00
Heron Preston x Calvin KleinWomens Unlined Balconette White
$45.00
Heron Preston x Calvin KleinWomens Unlined Balconette Pale Yellow
$45.00
Heron Preston x Calvin KleinWomens Unlined Balconette Black
$45.00
Heron Preston x Calvin KleinWomens High Waisted Tanga White
$35.00
Heron Preston x Calvin KleinWomens High Waisted Tanga Pale Yellow
$35.00
Heron Preston x Calvin KleinWomens High Waisted Tanga Pale Black
$35.00
Heron Preston x Calvin KleinWomens Micro Mesh Thong Black Dark Grey
$35.00
Heron Preston x Calvin KleinWomens Unlined Bandeau Black Dark Grey
$50.00
Heron Preston x Calvin KleinWomens Sleep Short Black
$65.00
Heron Preston x Calvin KleinWomens Sleep Short Chalk
$65.00
Heron Preston x Calvin KleinWomens Carpenter Jeans Tofu
$200.00
Heron Preston x Calvin KleinWomens 90s Fit Jeans Radiant Yellow
$200.00
Heron Preston x Calvin KleinWomens Heavyweight Logo T-Shirt Black
$105.00
Want to keep browsing? Head to the Highsnobiety Shop for more products that we love. 

