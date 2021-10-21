Heron Preston's New Calvin Klein Drop Is American Minimalism at Its Best

Brand: Heron Preston for Calvin Klein

Season: FW21

Release Date: Thursday, October 21.

Editor’s Notes: Heron Preston is back with his second Calvin Klein collection. His debut, which dropped last spring, featured the designer’s take on CK’s classic stripped-back Americana aesthetic.

"As a student of sustainability in fashion, I felt I was doing too much," Preston said, when speaking about the first collection. "My collections grew to be like 500 pieces all of a sudden — I thought, 'how can the consumer handle all of this?' I was already thinking about reducing things down to the very best pieces within my own brand. Then Calvin Klein called."

For his second outing with the brand, Preston has placed the same focus on sustainability and timelessness, using organic and recycled fabrics. The collection is paired down to only the essential, think the styles you actually reach for everyday when getting dressed. Preston has made your basics, but better — and these pieces are going to last you a lot longer than a season.

Described as “the elements of underwear translated to outerwear,” the new collection features classic Calvin Klein underwear (of course), alongside foundational tees, and tanks. But it also includes denim, sweatpants, a puffer jacket, knits, and a check wool overshirt that all encapsulate Calvin Klein’s unique aesthetic: sexy, American, minimalism. Shop the full collection here.

