Get Right For Festival Season With Heron Preston

Festival season is fast approaching, and Heron Preston's Spring/Summer 2022 collection has a selection of rave-certified looks to get you right for the impending sun.

We all know what Heron Preston is about. Having hit the ground running alongside Been Trill's streetwear Avengers, Virgil Abloh, Matthew Williams, Justin Saunders, and the like, he's steadily built a distinct aesthetic identity since 2016, characterized by redubbed iconic images and lots of orange coloring.

Preston's career is littered with industry-shaping milestones – a characteristic attested to many of the Been Trill alumni. You need only avert your eyes to his recent collaborations with Calvin Klein and Mercedes-Benz for clarity on the matter.

Despite the enormity of his personal brand, and the attention it demands beyond the walls of fashion, his art has maintained its deep roots in the industry.

Would workwear-inspired streetwear looks at luxury prices look quite the same without Heron Preston. Probably not, no.

Heron Preston's Spring/Summer 2022 collection is a far cry from the latest iteration of his minimalistic CK collab that dropped last year – here we're going print and contrast heavy with no apologies.

Workwear-centric, the collection features a healthy dose of shirting options, including short sleeves and zip-up long sleeves, each of which pairs with a set of matching pants.

For those statement festival looks you're probably already carving out space in your wardrobe to build; camouflage prints play a key role throughout the delivery, with everything from vests to pants, hoodies, and outerwear given a military makeover.

You can shop Heron Preston SS22 online at Tessuti and Heron Preston.