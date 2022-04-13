Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Get Right For Festival Season With Heron Preston

Written by Sam Cole in Style
Tessuti
1 / 5

Festival season is fast approaching, and Heron Preston's Spring/Summer 2022 collection has a selection of rave-certified looks to get you right for the impending sun.

We all know what Heron Preston is about. Having hit the ground running alongside Been Trill's streetwear Avengers, Virgil Abloh, Matthew Williams, Justin Saunders, and the like, he's steadily built a distinct aesthetic identity since 2016, characterized by redubbed iconic images and lots of orange coloring.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Preston's career is littered with industry-shaping milestones – a characteristic attested to many of the Been Trill alumni. You need only avert your eyes to his recent collaborations with Calvin Klein and Mercedes-Benz for clarity on the matter.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Despite the enormity of his personal brand, and the attention it demands beyond the walls of fashion, his art has maintained its deep roots in the industry.

Would workwear-inspired streetwear looks at luxury prices look quite the same without Heron Preston. Probably not, no.

Heron Preston's Spring/Summer 2022 collection is a far cry from the latest iteration of his minimalistic CK collab that dropped last year – here we're going print and contrast heavy with no apologies.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Workwear-centric, the collection features a healthy dose of shirting options, including short sleeves and zip-up long sleeves, each of which pairs with a set of matching pants.

For those statement festival looks you're probably already carving out space in your wardrobe to build; camouflage prints play a key role throughout the delivery, with everything from vests to pants, hoodies, and outerwear given a military makeover.

You can shop Heron Preston SS22 online at Tessuti and Heron Preston.

Shop our latest product

Sold out
Multiple colors
ACRONYMP39-M Pants Black
$495.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Converse x Joshua VidesChuck 70 Hi White/Black/Black
$115.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
ACRONYMJ96-GT Jacket Black
$1,535.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Seasons Change, As Do the Shapes & Colors of Our adidas Shoes
  • Our Spring 2025 Shopping Picks, Featuring the Real People of New York
  • The 10 Best New Collections for Spring — and How to Wear Them
  • High-Octane Dressing? 'White Lotus' Talent? Burberry's Been Right On the Money
  • These Are Niche Perfume Brands You Need to Know in Spring 2025
What To Read Next
  • Jack Harlow's Next New Balance Sneaker Is a Super Slick Soccer Shoe
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now