Shop the Highsnobiety x Oakley Sutro Lite Sunglasses

Written by Jonathan Sawyer in Style
Highsnobiety has teamed up with Oakley to offer up a fresh interpretation of the Sutro, a sunglass silhouette inspired by the brand's iconic Eyeshade frame from the 1980s. For the collaboration, we've reimagined the Sutro Lite, which is a semi-rimless version of the Sutro.

The Sutro was developed with the help of the cycling community. The semi-rimless frame incorporates a high-wrap shield, delivering increased field-of-view and protection from the elements, while Prizm lens technology is implemented to enhance the wearer's vision. The glasses then feature an Unobtainium temple with ridged texture to ensure the frame never loses grip.

"Oakley has been the go-to sports-sunglass brand for decades now. I remember how cool it felt to get a pair of their famous Eye Jacket (kind of a Matrix-sports vibe) as a teenager and I remember even more how uncool it felt a few years later to wear small glasses when Oakley’s bigger frames took over," said Highsnobiety creative director Herbert Hofmann."They always seem to be on-trend — an inspiration for the fashion industry."

The Highsnobiety x Oakley Sutro Lite couples a black nylon frame with Highsnobiety-branded brown and transparent lenses. Each pair comes in customized Highsnobiety-branded packaging with a complimentary micro bag.

Follow the link below to purchase the sunglasses through Highsnobiety Shop for $200.

