This Ultra-Tough HOKA Shoe Is Secretly a Slip-On Sneaker

Written by Jake Silbert in Sneakers

HOKA's Anacapa 2 Freedom sneaker epitomizes a contrast at the shoe company's core: HOKA makes some of the nicest meanest-looking running shoes in the biz.

The Anacapa 2 Freedom is a great example, because it just looks so darn ornery in its all-black colorway.

Yellow Vibram branding is the sole interruption across this tough trail shoe's otherwise monochrome make, yielding an especially low-key HOKA sneaker amped up by a tall ankle opening, meaty upper, and jagged Megagrip sole unit that's designed specifically to tear up trails.

And, yet, the Anacapa 2 Freedom hides a bashful surprise.

Despite that impressively aggro facade and the laces that wrap its forefoot, this shoe is secretly a slip-on sneaker.

That oversized ankle detail? Actually an intelligently designed feature intended to "flex and spring back for easy entry," according to HOKA's website, where the Anacapa 2 Freedom sells for $155 (and is available in admittedly more ordinary colorways).

In essence, you never have to untie this shoe's laces — simply step in and out.

Pretty cool feature, and one that likely took ample R&D to find the right balance between heel that allows easy-off while also securing the foot during strolls.

HOKA has really mastered this sort of real-world innovation in the past year, issuing shoes that similarly eschew laces or occupy a separate realm of slip-on design. Some of its recent best-sellers have been backless, even.

But never before has HOKA dabbled so directly in shoes that mix laces and slip-on ease, with the result hitting primarily because HOKA is just so darn good at that aesthetic balance. This is how you do it all.

Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's Director of News. An award-winning writer, Jake has nearly a decade of experience overseeing fashion publications.
