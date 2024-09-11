HYKE & The North Face's Outdoor Gear Just Hits Different

Hyke and The North Face, a collaboration that’s created some of the most stylish outdoor gear in existence, is back like it never left.

There's a saying about buses in England that goes: You wait ages for one and then two turn up at once. Well, that’s a pretty accurate description of how I feel about The North Face and HYKE’s collaboration: I waited nearly a half-decade for a new collaboration and now two turn up at once.

After going on a hiatus following their fall/winter 2019 collection, an outdoorsy offering of GORE-TEX gear, the duo made a triumphant return during the Spring/Summer 2024 season. Complete with utility vests, weatherproof outerwear, and trail sneakers all adorned with many small hits of branding, it signaled that HYKE and The North Face were back doing what they do best. Now, for the Fall/Winter 2024 season, they’re back again.

Once again turning their attention to trail running, a high-intensity exercise that’s becoming increasingly fashionable, the collection from HYKE and The North Face (or, TNFH, as they’re known together) offers a full trail running set-up.

From GORE-TEX outerwear to highly cushioned running shoes, this is possibly the best-looking trail starter pack you could want. The only downside? It’s being released exclusively in Japan on September 25.

Unfortunately, due to The North Face’s complicated licensing laws (VF Corp owns TNF internationally while Japanese outdoor giant Goldwin has the license to sell it in Japan), there’s no sign that this technical yet chic running gear will cross into more international waters.

As is the case with other great collections from TNF Japan, such as those from its Purple Label line, it is being carefully kept within the borders of the East Asian Island. Still, at least those of us outside of Japan can appreciate from afar that one of Japan’s best-kept secrets, the minimalist outdoor label HYKE, is back to elevating The North Face’s technical gear.