J.LINDEBERG Goes Xtreme For SS24 At CPHFW

Today, fashion is all about reaching new heights— in an abstract, artsy kind of way. But for its latest collection, J.LINDEBERG has taken a more literal approach to the notional concept, putting an Xtreme spin on its classic sporting aesthetic.

Presented at Copenhagen Fashion Week, J.LINDEBERG’s SS24 collection draws inspiration from the seminal Gotland Grand National motocross events, an annual competition that sees bikers of every skill level flock to Sweden to join the world’s biggest series of off-road motorcycle races. Reflected in the 15-piece line, J.LINDEBERG crafts a capsule of garments that reflects the specific design elements and styles often seen in the high-flying action sport.

Known for its melding of sports and luxury, the latest line expands on themes that J.LINDEBERG has consistently explored throughout its history, re-establishing the brand on a broader stage.

“[J.LINDEBERG] has been around for a while, but we really want to bring it back into the spotlight as a modern international sports/fashion brand.” shares Neil Lewty, Chief Creative Officer of J.LINDEBERG. “Only a few brands operate in that space, so we want to make our mark.”

Offering a series of motifs infused with an extreme edge fit for any race track, the Swedish heritage label further intertwines high fashion and athleisure, creating an innovative blend of athletic attributes and sartorial sophistication. While no mid-air antics were seen on the runway, the SS24 collection showcased the brand’s dedication to raising its standard as it ushers in a new era.

In conjunction with the debut of its moto-inspired capsule, J.LINDEBERG officially cut the ribbon for its Denmark flagship this past week, a monumental step toward solidifying itself once again as a global presence. The signature store offers a curated look into the world of J.LINDEBERG, immersing visitors in the brand’s style of sport-inspired luxury.

To find out more about the collection and the new store, we chatted with Lewty after the official presentation of the SS24 collection.

Entering Copenhagen Fashion Week, what do you feel J.LINDEBERG offers to fashion?

Energy. We opened our new store on August 8 in Copenhagen with our Local Heroes campaign, which featured young artists, musicians, and designers wearing our clothes in their own unique way. We had live performances in the store by some of the ’local heroes,’ which brought out a crowd as the energy spilled onto the street.

What about the motocross aesthetic inspired the team to put the J.LINDEBERG spin on the extreme sport?

We love amping up the contrasts in our collections. Blending sports and fashion is our DNA. This season we were researching the Swedish Island of Gotland and discovered that there is a big motocross event each year. We liked the idea of the contrast of motorsports in this natural setting, so we used that as our main inspiration for the fashion collection.

The result is a mix of biker/ hiker/ raver/ golfer!

What story is being told with the new collection?

We have a colorful, positive collection we want to inspire people with. The brand has been around for a while, but we really want to bring it back into the spotlight as a modern international sports/fashion brand. Only a few brands operate in that space, so we want to make our mark.

How does this collection fit into the world of the brand? What elements reflect the J.LINDEBERG ethos?

JL was and still is well known for tailoring, golf/sport, and being of Scandinavian origin. Bringing this together in a modern way is our mission, and the latest collection bridges all of those elements.

What does this latest collection and the new store mean for the brand's evolution?

It’s great to show the collection in Copenhagen and connect with the community here. We’re in the process of re-establishing the brand globally, and the new store is a great first step to show our new direction and offerings in the fashion-sport hybrid space we’ve created.