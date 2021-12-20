What's More Embarrassing: Jake Paul or His Fake Richard Mille?

Jake Paul, perhaps the most dystopian creation of the 21st century, is taking an L over his suspicious-looking Richard Mille.

The unnecessarily famous personality posed for the 'gram wearing what appears to be a counterfeit Richard Mille "Bubba Watson" RM 055 — a model that, in its authentic form, typically retails for over $400,000.

Adding to the cringe of the entire situation, Paul wore the fake watch in a photo promoting his "Most Valuable Boxer" belt, designed and painted by Alec Monopoly, whose roster of clientele (Philipp Plein, Robin Thicke, and Iggy Azealea are a few highlights) is almost as embarrassing as his work.

"It’s hand painted by one of the greatest artists of our generation and features a Hermes Birkin bag sewed into the side as well as a diamond Cartier and Rolex watch," Paul clarified in the caption. (No word on whether the Cartier and Rolex are authentic.)

Several watch-focused Instagram accounts, including @superwatchman and @fakewatchbuster, have called out the shoddy construction of Paul's "Richard Mille."

According to both sleuths, the strap screws are positioned too close to each other and the case is far too thick to be an authentic RM 055. A genuine "Bubba Watson" — originally designed for its namesake, pro golfer Bubba Watson — is made of ceramic, while Paul's appears to be plastic.

It's unclear where, exactly, Paul bought the possibly fake timepiece. And, unsurprisingly, the influencer has remained mum on the Frankensteinian accessory.

Between hosting blowout parties at the height of the pandemic, calling COVID-19 a "hoax," and allegedly assaulting two women, Paul is arguably one of the most horrifying celebrities of our time, who continues to profit off of his divisiveness.

If it takes a fake watch to set off his downfall, so be it.