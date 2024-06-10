Versace's New Ultra-Sneaker Was Made for Jaylen Brown

Jaylen Brown is just a darn stylish guy. In fact, he is one of the elite dressers for whom certain sneakers are practically made to be worn.

Brown thus found his perfect pair in Versace's Mercury sneaker, capably taking the cutting-edge luxury shoe to the next level.

"When it comes to my closet, I like to keep it clean and stealthy while also paying attention silhouettes and progressive, yet subtle, designs," Brown tells Highsnobiety. "The Versace Mercury encapsulates those things well."

Indeed! The throughlines between Brown's taste and the Mercury shoe are incredibly legible.

Like the Mercury shoe, a sinewy sandal-sneaker ideal for warm weather — and appropriately available just ahead of summer for $990 via Versace's website — Brown's wardrobe is crisp, clean, and streamlined.

The Celtics star famously enjoys a predilection for luxury goods as refined as they are sumptuous, often rocking flowing coats and racing jackets of buttery smooth leather. Branding is visible but often secondary to Brown's balanced, easy. proportions.

Brown even wore an quintessential look to introduce the Mercury on June 6: fingerless gloves, Morpheus sunglasses, trim leather jacket, even trimmer slacks and the Versace Mercury in pure black.

The look, as urbane as anything Brown's ever worn, speaks to the versatility of the Mercury, too. It may be inspired by outdoorsy footwear but the Mercury's stylistic applications are unlimited.

It's a sentiment that reflects the far-reaching cues channeled by Versace itself, which has only continued to expand the purview of the Versace man. Said Brown: "Versace have always found a way to push the boundaries while staying true to the brand."