This article was published on June 4 and updated on July 19.

Brand: JJJJound x Reebok

Release Date: July 21

Editor’s Notes: After revealing a first look at their Spring/Summer 2022 sneaker collaboration earlier this year, JJJJound and Reebok are back in action with a sneaker slated to be dropping this week.

Like the Club C collab, JJJJound's latest Reebok foray gets the brand's basic (and I do mean, basic) treatment of an all-white look complimented by JJJJound branding. Naturally, Reebok's logos are also present and accounted for on the shoe's insole and midsole.

Per JJJJound's Instagram preview, the word "sample" boldly stamps the sneaker's opening in black, speculating that the kicks in the photo are merely trial runs.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

It makes sense considering the sneakers look like they've been taken out for a test drive or five already. Just look at its dirtied fuzzy lining and sole.

The shoe also boasts a slight chunky overall silhouette, adding a sense of skate-worthy appeal. While the detail may be a result of wear, it's more than likely a satisfying deal-breaker for JJJJound's skater bros.

It's safe to say the sneak peek is assumably a mere appetizer to the main JJJJound x Reebok course, but I doubt the final product will look different, if at all, from the sample.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Though the definitive pair may be a little whiter and hopefully cleaner, I wouldn't bet your favorite JJJJound shoes on any new surprises from the kings of simplistic minimalism.

You can't expect much from the brand behind the simplest of simple sweats, noise-free New Balance dad shoes, and soon-come uneventful ASICS sneakers.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

But, JJJJound stans eat it up every time, and this latest Reebok offering is no different.

"Banger," "Perfect," "Now this is how you do a collab," and "JJJJUST TAKE MY MONEY" are just a few of the comments from the ever-present JJJJound loyals.

When JJJJound's latest Reebok drops — which is set to drop July 21 (and globally on August 5) – it's likely to see a sellout in minutes. You know, the usual.

To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, check our sneaker release date calendar, and subscribe to our sneaker chatbot on Facebook to receive lightning-quick updates to your inbox.