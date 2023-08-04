Joe Freshgoods, Are These a NEW New Balance Collab We See?

Joe Freshgoods may have new New Balances up his sleeves — or below his Cubs shorts, I should say.

The Chicago designer revealed his latest Chicago Cub and White Sox apparel and accessories collection on August 4, casually teasing what looks like his next New Balance collaboration in the same breath.

Paired with Joe Freshgoods' newest White Sox flame shorts were a pair of tonal off-white 650s, a high-top New Balance silhouette that Aimé Leon Dore and No Vacancy Inn took for a spin in the past.

The scheme alone reminds us of Joe Freshgoods' creamy and coveted 550s during his New Balance creative directorial debut — but the 650s are even more lowkey (not complaining, by the way).

A closer examination of the shoes revealed JFG branding on the tongue and upper, while signature New Balance branding struck their customary spots.

From what we could see, the apparent New Balance 650 collab also featured leather and suede moments for the upper and some punctured detailing for the co-branded tongue and padded collar.

Details certainly hint at a new Joe Freshgoods x New Balance shoe. But until we receive word for the Joe and New Balance, it's simply speculation. For now.

In the meantime, Joe Freshgoods' Cub and Sox gear, which joined the quietly-teased shoes in his newest campaign, are slated to drop on August 5 on Joe Freshgoods' website. In case any fans were looking to update their JFG collections.

Joe Freshgoods continues to turn pretty much everything he touches into gold, his New Balance team-ups included. His work with the Boston-based footwear label often sees impeccable color palettes combined with thoughtful stories, resulting in tasteful, rotation-ready sneakers like 993 masterpieces to not-so-surface-level 610s.

It's safe to expect these assumed 650s will follow in the same footsteps as Joe Freshgoods' preceding collabs. Basically, we're prepping for another hit.