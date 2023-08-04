Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Joe Freshgoods, Are These a NEW New Balance Collab We See?

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

Joe Freshgoods may have new New Balances up his sleeves — or below his Cubs shorts, I should say.

The Chicago designer revealed his latest Chicago Cub and White Sox apparel and accessories collection on August 4, casually teasing what looks like his next New Balance collaboration in the same breath.

Paired with Joe Freshgoods' newest White Sox flame shorts were a pair of tonal off-white 650s, a high-top New Balance silhouette that Aimé Leon Dore and No Vacancy Inn took for a spin in the past.

The scheme alone reminds us of Joe Freshgoods' creamy and coveted 550s during his New Balance creative directorial debut — but the 650s are even more lowkey (not complaining, by the way).

A closer examination of the shoes revealed JFG branding on the tongue and upper, while signature New Balance branding struck their customary spots.

From what we could see, the apparent New Balance 650 collab also featured leather and suede moments for the upper and some punctured detailing for the co-branded tongue and padded collar.

Details certainly hint at a new Joe Freshgoods x New Balance shoe. But until we receive word for the Joe and New Balance, it's simply speculation. For now.

In the meantime, Joe Freshgoods' Cub and Sox gear, which joined the quietly-teased shoes in his newest campaign, are slated to drop on August 5 on Joe Freshgoods' website. In case any fans were looking to update their JFG collections.

Joe Freshgoods continues to turn pretty much everything he touches into gold, his New Balance team-ups included. His work with the Boston-based footwear label often sees impeccable color palettes combined with thoughtful stories, resulting in tasteful, rotation-ready sneakers like 993 masterpieces to not-so-surface-level 610s.

It's safe to expect these assumed 650s will follow in the same footsteps as Joe Freshgoods' preceding collabs. Basically, we're prepping for another hit.

Shop our favorite products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Addison Rae & adidas Battle Bikini Backlash of Biblical Scale

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Fore! KITH's Golf Sambas Incoming

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Blue Bottle Coffee's New Balance Collab Is Strangely Flavorless

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Even Socks Were Too Much: Kanye's Just Walking Around Barefoot Now

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Supreme, NOAH, UNDERCOVER: Korea's Sudden Streetwear Boom

    Style
  • adidas basketball shoes

    The Best adidas Basketball Shoes to Wear on & off the Court

    Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023