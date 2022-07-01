Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Joe Freshgoods & Vans Enter Their Honeymoon Phase

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers
Vans
1 / 7

Brand: Joe Freshgoods x Vault by Vans

Model: OG Style 36 LX "The Honeymoon Stage"

Release Date: July 1

Price: $120

Buy: in-store at Every Now and Then

Editor’s Notes: Joe Freshgoods is back at it again, but surprisingly it's not with his usual New Balance fam. This time, Mr. Freshgoods is linking up with the skater bros over at Vans for his next sneaker collaboration. So, don't expect any JFG 550s this go-around.

Dubbed "The Honeymoon Stage", Joe Freshgoods' Vans by Vault collaboration includes a Style 36 sneaker in three colorways: red, khaki and pink..

The collaborative kicks features a pigskin leather-suede upper, touting the familiar, beloved Vans checkerboard print complete with the initials "JFG" in the checkered boxes.

It's also hard to miss the famed Vans "jazz stripe," which rounds off the shoe in its complementary hues.

A co-branded logo stamps the top of the partnership's baby pink shoe boxes, like an official handshake confirming the collaboration is indeed happening.

On June 25, Joe Robinson, better known by his creative alias Joe Freshgoods, took to Instagram to do the usual teasing of his first-ever Vans project.

In his IG post, he revealed perhaps the best looks yet at his Vault by Vans – Vans' premium imprint — Style 36 collaboration and its packaging.

Customary release banter manifested as "Foot Faculty" sneaker review by musician Korporate, who jokingly called the shoes "underwhelming" and its box "fake sturdy."

On the side of the sneaker box, you'll discover the phrase "Everything happens for a reason," which insists we're in for another best-selling story by Joe Freshgoods.

Like his New Balance "Outside Clothes" and "Inside Voices" collaborations, Joe Freshgoods always leads his partnerships with a cultural narrative relating to the Black experience.

And it looks like JFG's Vans shoes are no exception, with the common, self-interpreted expression printed on Joe Freshgoods' shoe box ready to develop his next tale.

Per usual, the Chi-town native designer grants his hometown early access to the Joe Freshgoods x Vault by Vans Style 36 sneakers and its full apparel capsule, including New Era caps.

However, a wider release, including more pop-ups, is also planned in due time.

To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, check our sneaker release date calendar, and subscribe to our sneaker chatbot on Facebook to receive lightning-quick updates to your inbox.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
