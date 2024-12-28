Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Nike's Exquisite Frankenstein Jordan Shoe Is Now Extra Crisp & Clean

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

The Jordan 2/3, Nike's excellent Frankenstein Jordan sneaker, rolled off the production belt earlier this year as an instant hit. After all, it is made entirely of the most timeless Jordan models ever.

Specifically, the Air Jordan 2/3 features the sole of the third Jordan model and the crisp, luxurious leather upper of the Air Jordan 2. The model brings these undoubtedly iconic Jordan models together for one of the cleanest sneaker hybrids to date. Yeah, I said it.

To match its effortless design, the Jordan 2/3 is often dressed up in equally low-effort colorways. Typically, the shoe sees mostly white premium leather joined by some pop of bright color. But it's usually just a sprinkle of contrasting hues to keep Jordan 2/3 rotations refreshed with plentiful classic flavors.

The Jordan 2/3's latest "White/Gum Light Brown" colorway only advances the model's impeccable streak of options. It follows an all-white look with contrasting brown soles, all applied to the ankle-bearing hybrid. Sounds like the perfect white summer shoe to me.

The Jordan 2/3 doesn't just look really good, but it feels good, too. At least, that's the vibe I picked up from its cushy collar and the famously comfy Air tech in the sole (thank you, Air Jordan 3 bottoms).

It's been a good debut for the Jordan 2/3 sneaker, from pretty-in-pink iterations to stealth mode versions. Now, the model is closing out the year with a crisp, almost-all-white bang. PS. you can catch the newest pairs now at Nike and Nordstrom.

