Salehe Bembury Unveils Another Round of Crocs Pollex Clogs

This article was published on April 3 and updated on May 25

Brand: Salehe Bembury x Crocs

Model: Pollex Clog

Release Date: May 24, May 25

Price: $85

Buy: Be a Spunge's online store with password "crocs4thepeople" and Crocs' website by raffle.

Editor’s Notes: Salehe Bembury x Crocs quickly became one of the most hyped collabs of 2021, as the Be A Spunge creative's fingerprinted clog assumed its place as last year's must-have shoe. After its release, which flew off shelves in seconds, Salehe Bembury let us know he's not done with Crocs just yet. Actually, the two are just getting started.

Per Salehe Bembury's Instagram on April 25, the former Versace and YEEZY alum took to the social media platform to announce the next three colorways of his second Crocs Pollex Clog drop, which includes "Crocodile," "Stratus," and "Urchin."

Then, on May 5, Bembury dropped visuals to the latest campaign where Miguel and Sabrina "Sab" Zada gave the next set of Crocs Pollex Clogs a warm earthy welcome, Be a Spunge style.

We've seen the "Stratus" and "Urchin" color options before, as worn by Cynthia Erivo and Jess Hu in the Crocs Pollex Clog campaign in November 2021.

However, fast forward to its December release day, only the Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Clog "Menemsha" and "Cucumber" saw glitchy, bot-infested launches at Crocs and Be A Spunge.

In September 2021, musician Aminé sported a one-of-one pair of Salehe Bembury's Crocs, sending fans into a frenzy for the slime season-approved colorway.

While Aminé's "Slime" clogs were sadly customs, Bembury answered fan demands with the strikingly close "Crocodile" colorway, providing first looks in January.

Salehe Bembury keeps fans on their toes when it comes to his Crocs collab — or any of his collabs, for that matter.

From his ANTA SB-01 and SB-02 to the New Balance 2002R, it seems like whatever Bembury touches turns to gold (or at least, an outdoor-worthy flex).

But, his Crocs partnership garners a different wave of attention, as his consistent teasers — like the expected all-black "Sasquatch" iteration or even experimental colorways like rainbow Clogs — send the footwear industry into a frenzy every time he posts.

Indeed, the latest round of Pollex Clogs, dropping May 24 on Bembury's site and May 25 on Crocs' site, garnered nothing short of a feeding frenzy.