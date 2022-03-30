Things That Would Kill a Victorian Child: Julia Fox's Oscars After Party Look

Keeping up with Julia Fox's shenanigans is one of our favorite pastimes here at Highsnobiety so, naturally, we were delighted to see Ms. Unca Jahms bring a healthy dose of chaos to Vanity Fair's 2022 Oscars after party.

Chaos, you ask? The actor-turned-adult-crafter attended the A-list event in an outfit that would kill a Victorian child.

Designed by Han Kjøbenhavn, a Copenhagen-based label that specializes in leather and fur, Fox's "Grip" dress — made entirely of black hide — featured a bony, claw-like hand reaching around the neck.

For the full Spirit Halloween effect, Fox completed the ensemble with leather gloves and a clutch she alleged was made of human hair. And don't miss her red, watery-looking eyes — a very risqué effect that may or may not have been intentional.

Now, I know Fox and Ye didn't actually split because of her tendency to go "goblin mode," but her Oscars ensemble is the definition of impish behavior!

A catchall for indulgent, high-octane conduct, "goblin mode" became something of a viral phenomenon after a doctored headline attributed the term to Fox — who later clarified on Instagram Stories that she "never used the term."

I'm not saying Fox was lying, but wearing a borderline-NSFW dress, a purse trimmed in human DNA, and DIY eye makeup to an Oscars after party is goblin mode to a tee.