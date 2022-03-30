Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Things That Would Kill a Victorian Child: Julia Fox's Oscars After Party Look

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Culture

Keeping up with Julia Fox's shenanigans is one of our favorite pastimes here at Highsnobiety so, naturally, we were delighted to see Ms. Unca Jahms bring a healthy dose of chaos to Vanity Fair's 2022 Oscars after party.

Chaos, you ask? The actor-turned-adult-crafter attended the A-list event in an outfit that would kill a Victorian child.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Designed by Han Kjøbenhavn, a Copenhagen-based label that specializes in leather and fur, Fox's "Grip" dress — made entirely of black hide — featured a bony, claw-like hand reaching around the neck.

For the full Spirit Halloween effect, Fox completed the ensemble with leather gloves and a clutch she alleged was made of human hair. And don't miss her red, watery-looking eyes — a very risqué effect that may or may not have been intentional.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Now, I know Fox and Ye didn't actually split because of her tendency to go "goblin mode," but her Oscars ensemble is the definition of impish behavior!

A catchall for indulgent, high-octane conduct, "goblin mode" became something of a viral phenomenon after a doctored headline attributed the term to Fox — who later clarified on Instagram Stories that she "never used the term."

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

I'm not saying Fox was lying, but wearing a borderline-NSFW dress, a purse trimmed in human DNA, and DIY eye makeup to an Oscars after party is goblin mode to a tee.

Shop our latest product

Sold out
New Era x Highsnobiety59Fifty
$50.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Carhartt WIPDetroit Jacket Dusty Hamilton Brown
$220.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Acne StudiosPerey Velcro Strap Sneakers White
$330.00
Available in:
Sold out
Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • IKEA Is in Its House Party Era
  • This Insane Slip-On Jordan Sneaker Is Part Trainer, Part Runner (& So Back)
  • Unpacking a Watch That's Part Dinosaur, Part Millennium Falcon
  • Nike's Luxe Air Force 1 Is Part Croc, Part "Bottega," & All Iconic
  • Red-Carpet GAP Is Real — And Yours For $430
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now