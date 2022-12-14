Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
A Julia Fox Impersonator Is Terrorizing New York

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Culture

PSA: any white woman wearing slicked-back hair and heavy eye makeup is now liable to be mistaken for Julia Fox.

On December 13, Getty Images uploaded a series of paparazzi shots identifying a statuesque individual — clad in a red coat, Margiela Tabi boots, a bondage tape-wrapped ponytail, and raccoon-y eye makeup — as the Uncut Gems actor.

It's a pretty good cosplay, but the person pictured is very clearly not Highsnobiety's December cover star.

The photos raise more than a case of mistaken identity. While our Fox impersonator is captured peacocking on a street corner (run-of-the-mill stuff!), the lookalike also appears to accost a man crossing the street. In one shot, Fox 2.0 is frozen mid-air as she pounces on the poor passerby from behind.

"Celebrity Impersonator Terrorizing Streets of New York City" makes for a great story (I used it at the headline, after all), but there's clearly something else going on here. Is it a film shoot? A fashion shoot? Is Faux Fox the Real Fox's body-double for an undisclosed project she's working on?

If the impersonator isn't Fox, who is she?

Does anyone have answers?!

Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
