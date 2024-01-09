Sign up to never miss a drop
Thought New Balance's 1906 Couldn't Get Better? Enter This Sweet Take

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

New Balance isn't wasting a second of 2024, rolling out a few collaborations just days into the new year — including one with Chinese brand Randomevent.

Following a cozy UGG collab in 2023, Randomevent enters the new year with New Balance to deliver some seriously good-looking 1906R sneakers.

Randomevent and New Balance's 1906 "Sweetness of Kin" is undoubtedly sweet — in the sense of the slang term for "cool" and the adjective often used to describe tasty desserts. The collaborative 1906's construction even has layers like a cake.

It's the standard 1906 multi-layered design, really, but Randomevent's material choices add a bit more dimension to it. Randomevent's New Balance 1906 starts with a cream spongy mesh foundation followed by a buttery leather overlay. The traditional New Balance "N" tops it all off, further playing on the shoe's multidimensionality.

Another cool feature about Randomevent's New Balance sneaker is that the shoelaces are intertwined into the N logo.

Randomevent's New Balance 1906R sneaker is complete with the signature 2002R ABZORB sole, now dressed in a beautiful cinnamon brown hue. Altogether, the color palette sort of reminds me of New Balance's drop-off of delicioso 991s.

But wait, there's more. Randomevent's New Balance collab also offers up a chunky 9060 sneaker, realized in black with blue and off-white accents. The 9060 is expected to join the 1906R sneaker as part of Randomevent's "Sweetness of Kin" collection.

Mark your calendars, NB fans. Randomevent's New Balance 1906R and 9060 sneakers will launch on January 12 on Randomevent's website and at Randomevent's Shanghai store.

New Balance shows no signs of slowing down its releases for 2024, especially in the 1906 department. On top of kicking the new year off with an excellent sneaker pack, the technical New Balance shoe has several collaborations lined up, from Salehe Bembury, Action Bronson, 99GINGER, and now Randomevent.

From fiery takes to sweet spins, 2024 is starting to feel like the year of 1906 (again).

