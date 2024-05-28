Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

New Balance Dad Shoes Became Literal Shinin' Stars

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

While we often strive for gold in life, let's not overlook the allure of silver. Just as striking and stylish, it lends a sparkly charm to even the most technical-inspired dad shoes. This brings us to the Basement and New Balance's latest creation, a pair of wonderfully silver dadcore sneakers. 

The Basement is the latest to takes on New Balance's star model of 2024, the New Balance 1906R sneaker. This year alone, the model has encountered the likes of 99GINGER, Action Bronson, and even Jack Harlow for team-ups. Basically, the list of excellent 1906R collaborations goes on, and it just added the Basement.

For the Basement's spin, we see the New Balance 1906R sneaker realized with gleaming silver touches, joined by greyed spongy mesh underlays. Finally, the New Balance shoe's semi-chunky sole receives a stroke of grey with dashes of creamy whites.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

"BSMT" and simple B's appear throughout the sneaker via embossing techniques, reiterating the London-based platform's presence on the silver sneaker. Finally, the Basement's New Balance 1906R sneakers finish off with outdoorsy adjustable laces.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The verdict? Basement's got a serious Y2K-coded runner on its hands.

In addition to the silver iteration, Basement's New Balance 1906R sneakers have also appeared in a second black/grey colorway, which echoes the brand's previous 2002R effort.

Up There took a similar greyscale approach with its New Balance 1906 sneaker, which is just as sparkly as Basement's pairs. Now, it's time for the Basement's New Balances to catch the light and twinkle in the streets.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

And when will the Basement's New Balances be ready for the streets, you may ask? Right now, it's unknown when the metallic sneakers will drop. But with these early looks making rounds, let's hope an official release announcement is near.

​​Shop New Balance sneakers here

Image on Highsnobiety
New Balance
M2002RFC
$165
Image on Highsnobiety
New Balance
UWRPDSFC
$200
Image on Highsnobiety
New Balance
M1906RA
$175
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
We Recommend
  • Stone Island Tech'd-up New Balance's Dad Shoe Classic Again
    • Sneakers
  • District Vision's Beefy New Balance Shoes Are Now Twice as Nice
    • Sneakers
  • The Normalization of the Wild Sneaker-Loafer
    • Sneakers
  • For FW24, AURALEE Made Beautiful New Balance Dad Shoes
    • Sneakers
  • Aimé Leon Dore's New Balance Dad Shoes Look Mighty Clean
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • Balenciaga's New Hulking Sneaker Proves It's King of Beefed-Up Stompers
    • Sneakers
  • BEAMS Made Timberland’s Preppiest Shoe Into a Rugged Hiking Boot
    • Style
  • A Guide to Pairing Your Sneakers With Shorts
    • Style
  • adidas Drops YEEZY Sneakers Again, One Last Time
    • Sneakers
  • New Balance Dad Shoes Became Literal Shinin' Stars
    • Sneakers
  • 14 of the Best Nike Dunks for Under $300
    • Sneakers

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App

*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024