2021 Kanye Dresses Like 2014 Kanye

Written by Jake Silbert

Busy times for the one known as Yeezy. Kanye West is working on all kinds of endeavors, from YZY SND's first record to YEEZY GAP to his own DONDA, all while pursuing any number of unknown efforts. So it's not really surprising to see 'Ye's latest wardrobe revamp take a few stylistic steps into the past: though his looks are ever-evolving, his new looks are very much old-school Kanye.

It's crazy to think that Kanye and adidas' YEEZY line has only really been around for about six years. There was a brief moment between 2012 and YEEZY's launch in 2015 where Kanye was all dudded up in slick designer garms, especially focused on big Bottega coats, slim jeans, and chunky boots.

Since the debut of YEEZY, Kanye's mostly been spotted wearing his own stuff but he's branched out in the past few years, picking up clothes from designer friends and trendy labels. This brings us fully 360 degrees with Bottega Veneta, which Kanye has fallen deeply in love with again since Daniel Lee took over.

The luxury label's beefy Tire footwear has especially become a Yeezy staple (when he isn't wearing Nikes for some reason). Indeed, another pair of those laceless shoes shows up in the outfit grid he assembled for the DONDA listening party held in Atlanta last night.

Yeezy wore a slouchy BV Military Jacket to match, with some skinny Saint Laurent jeans that are a throwback to the tighter trousers that Kanye always wore before slouching around in sweatpants. No YEEZY GAP here: the only affordable piece are his black Nike socks, which 'Ye is bizarrely fond of. Kanye's not keeping it too humble, even though he's layered up in black (and brought his Bible): there's plenty of flashy silver jewelry from John Hardy and Cartier, topped off with some very extra Rick Owens visor shades.

Dress Like DONDA-era Kanye

Shop The Look

Image on Highsnobiety
Bottega Veneta
Felted Military Jacket
$1750
Image on Highsnobiety
Saint Laurent
Skinny Trousers
$2690
Image on Highsnobiety
Bottega Veneta
Low 'The Tire' Boots
$1100

Or shop some alternatives...

Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
