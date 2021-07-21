2021 Kanye Dresses Like 2014 Kanye

Busy times for the one known as Yeezy. Kanye West is working on all kinds of endeavors, from YZY SND's first record to YEEZY GAP to his own DONDA, all while pursuing any number of unknown efforts. So it's not really surprising to see 'Ye's latest wardrobe revamp take a few stylistic steps into the past: though his looks are ever-evolving, his new looks are very much old-school Kanye.

It's crazy to think that Kanye and adidas' YEEZY line has only really been around for about six years. There was a brief moment between 2012 and YEEZY's launch in 2015 where Kanye was all dudded up in slick designer garms, especially focused on big Bottega coats, slim jeans, and chunky boots.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Since the debut of YEEZY, Kanye's mostly been spotted wearing his own stuff but he's branched out in the past few years, picking up clothes from designer friends and trendy labels. This brings us fully 360 degrees with Bottega Veneta, which Kanye has fallen deeply in love with again since Daniel Lee took over.

The luxury label's beefy Tire footwear has especially become a Yeezy staple (when he isn't wearing Nikes for some reason). Indeed, another pair of those laceless shoes shows up in the outfit grid he assembled for the DONDA listening party held in Atlanta last night.

Kanye West

Yeezy wore a slouchy BV Military Jacket to match, with some skinny Saint Laurent jeans that are a throwback to the tighter trousers that Kanye always wore before slouching around in sweatpants. No YEEZY GAP here: the only affordable piece are his black Nike socks, which 'Ye is bizarrely fond of. Kanye's not keeping it too humble, even though he's layered up in black (and brought his Bible): there's plenty of flashy silver jewelry from John Hardy and Cartier, topped off with some very extra Rick Owens visor shades.

Dress Like DONDA-era Kanye

Or shop some alternatives...

https://www.highsnobiety.com/shop/product/jil-sander-blouson-black/

https://www.matchesfashion.com/us/products/Acne-Studios-North-slim-leg-jeans-1253463

https://www.highsnobiety.com/shop/product/Black-Suede/