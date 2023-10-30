Sign up to never miss a drop
Kanye's Football Jersey Outfit Has Me Stumped

Words By Tayler Willson

On October 28, Kanye West was spotted wearing a Premier League football jersey beneath a wrapped outfit as he watched Tyson Fury’s controversial win over Francis Ngannou. However, I'm baffled.

I’m not perplexed because the YEEZY founder, now known as "Ye", was actually wearing shoes (although that itself is a rarity), but instead that no one can say with any degree of certainty exactly which football jersey Ye was sporting. And it's annoying me.

As a self-proclaimed football head myself, and also one who considers himself an aficionado when it comes to ID’ing kits, the fact Ye’s jersey, which was partly covered by his new baggy black wrap ensemble, remains a mystery kinda put a downer on my weekend.

Sure, Ye has worn Manchester United jerseys in the past (those nice Umbro ones from the early 90s), although this new kit is a lot newer.

Here’s what I've gathered so far, anyway: clearly it’s an adidas kit, which narrows it down to a degree. And obviously, the old school Premier League badge on the arm eludes suggests it's early 2010 era.

Liverpool, Chelsea, and Tottenham have all been bandied around as potential suitors for Ye’s mystery jersey over Twitter, although, because of the baggy black wraps hiding anything of note, nobody is entirely sure.

Ye was just one of many high-profile names to take a seat ringside in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on October 28, as Fury claimed victory over former MMA fighter, Ngannou, on a split decision.

Other notable attendees included Cristiano Ronaldo, who now plays for Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr, Brazilian Ronaldo, and Conor McGregor, a former UFC world title holder.

For Ye, who has been wearing nothing but socks, water slippers, and MMA knee pads for the majority of 2023, this latest public appearance in the Saudi capital is just one of many recent outings following a lengthy hiatus in the wake of last year’s unforgivable anti-Semitic remarks.

Ye has been spotted on countless occasions around Europe over the summer alongside Bianca Censori donning some truly bizarre outfits, perhaps the most baffling of which came as he sat on a Venetian river taxi virtually pant-less.

Nevertheless, Ye's ringside outfit proved my suspicions correct: Kanye is finally wearing shoes again. The only thing I now need to know, for my own sanity, is: what bloody football jersey is he wearing?!

*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

