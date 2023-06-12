Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

72-Year-Old Bill Murray & "Milkshake" Singer Kelis...Dating? Please Say Sike

Written by Highsnobiety in Culture

Well, the celebrity dating pool randomizer strikes again, this time spitting out Kelis and...Bill Murray?

Kelis, 43, and Bill Murray, 72, are rumored to be dating, following reports of the two spending quite a lot of time with each other. In addition to several outings together, Murray has been to several of Kelis' performances, apparently.

I guess Murray counts himself as a Tasty fan. Who can blame him? Kelis has bops despite several outlets hilariously referring to her as the "Milkshake singer."

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Kelis and Murray is a definitely a pairing we didn't peg our on 2023 bingo cards. But here are we are — well, at least based on the rumor mill.

We weren't the only ones who had to rub our eyes and blink twice when the dating rumor hit our feeds. The internet was also quite surprised and honestly, confused at Kelis and Murray being a thing.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Help yourself to a few reactions below, in case you're in need of a good Friday laugh.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

The coupling is an interesting one really, beyond the 29 year age gap. Murray was recently caught in a string of controversies regarding claims of inappropriate behavior on set including sexual harassment and threats to film crew members.

The actor was also married to Jennifer Butler, who accused Murray of domestic abuse amongst other claims when divorcing him in 2008.

Kelis, on the other hand, is rarely linked to problematic headlines, save last year's "Milkshake" sampling drama with Beyoncé. Otherwise, Kelis pretty much keeps to herself for the most part, tending to her farm and creating organic beauty and cooking products for her Bounty & Full line.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Prior to losing her recent husband Mike Mora to a tragic cancer battle last year, Kelis was married to musician Nas for four years before ending things in 2009. She later opened up about the relationship, claiming Nas mentally and physically abused her.

Kelis has always been a rather unbothered spirit, but she isn't afraid to speak her mind on wrongdoings against her (i.e. the Renaissance debacle and the lengthy feud with the Neptunes).

So, how is she responding to rumors of her and Murray dating, you ask? Kelis is chilling on a boat in Greece with her three kids, per her Instagram story. Sounds about right for the "Bossy" artist.

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
Multiple colors
Saucony x HighsnobietyPro Grid Triumph 4 Cream/White
$190.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Story mfg.Grateful Tee Ecru Inside Outside Time
$95.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Our LegacyBig Pillow Tote Black Surface Nylon
$230.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • adidas’ New Superstar Is an Old Superstar Gone Luxe
  • adidas' Super Lowkey Sneaker Looks Wonderfully Kill Bill-ish
  • At 90 Years Old, This Japanese Bag Brand Is Still Perfecting Its Classics
  • Nike's 30-Year-Old Air Max Sneaker Is Skate-able Now
  • A 35-Year-Old Jordan 5 Sneaker Gets a Fire (Red) Reboot
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now