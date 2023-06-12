72-Year-Old Bill Murray & "Milkshake" Singer Kelis...Dating? Please Say Sike

Well, the celebrity dating pool randomizer strikes again, this time spitting out Kelis and...Bill Murray?

Kelis, 43, and Bill Murray, 72, are rumored to be dating, following reports of the two spending quite a lot of time with each other. In addition to several outings together, Murray has been to several of Kelis' performances, apparently.

I guess Murray counts himself as a Tasty fan. Who can blame him? Kelis has bops despite several outlets hilariously referring to her as the "Milkshake singer."

Kelis and Murray is a definitely a pairing we didn't peg our on 2023 bingo cards. But here are we are — well, at least based on the rumor mill.

We weren't the only ones who had to rub our eyes and blink twice when the dating rumor hit our feeds. The internet was also quite surprised and honestly, confused at Kelis and Murray being a thing.

Help yourself to a few reactions below, in case you're in need of a good Friday laugh.

The coupling is an interesting one really, beyond the 29 year age gap. Murray was recently caught in a string of controversies regarding claims of inappropriate behavior on set including sexual harassment and threats to film crew members.

The actor was also married to Jennifer Butler, who accused Murray of domestic abuse amongst other claims when divorcing him in 2008.

Kelis, on the other hand, is rarely linked to problematic headlines, save last year's "Milkshake" sampling drama with Beyoncé. Otherwise, Kelis pretty much keeps to herself for the most part, tending to her farm and creating organic beauty and cooking products for her Bounty & Full line.

Prior to losing her recent husband Mike Mora to a tragic cancer battle last year, Kelis was married to musician Nas for four years before ending things in 2009. She later opened up about the relationship, claiming Nas mentally and physically abused her.

Kelis has always been a rather unbothered spirit, but she isn't afraid to speak her mind on wrongdoings against her (i.e. the Renaissance debacle and the lengthy feud with the Neptunes).

So, how is she responding to rumors of her and Murray dating, you ask? Kelis is chilling on a boat in Greece with her three kids, per her Instagram story. Sounds about right for the "Bossy" artist.