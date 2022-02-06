Kim Kardashian's Wearing Balenciaga (Again)

Kim Kardashian is the face of — you guessed it — Balenciaga's latest campaign.

In the newest campaign, award-winning French actress Isabelle Huppert and models Tommy Blue and Marie-Agnès Diene join the SKIMS founder, serving looks in Balenciaga's signature ready-to-wear styles.

With her ongoing saga of endless Balenciaga looks, this campaign should come as no surprise.

Kim Kardashian's ensembles for the campaign are arguably A1. From the comfort of her Calabasas abode, she poses for a selfie wearing a black body-hugging look, including the brand's Fitted Top and Athletic Cut Leggings. On foot, she wears a snug black Sock Bootie. Meanwhile, a neon green Le Cagole Shoulder Bag finishes the look with a dose of color.

Kim K's other two looks involved major outerwear action as she wore two longline Hourglass coats, one statement leopard print and the other simplistically black.

Of course, Kimberly's faves, the best-of-both-worlds Pantaleggings, makes a guest appearance in the campaign as well.

Per usual, the latest installment acknowledges Balenciaga's iconic accessories. The Hourglass bag boasts its timelessness while eyewear like the Wrap sunglasses oozes sporty-chic realness.

The Kim K-Balenciaga affair has been a binge-worthy show to watch.

Going back to last year's DONDA listening parties, Kim Kardashian attended the series of promotional events dripped out head-to-toe in the brand's pieces. She even recreated her wedding day by wearing Balenciaga's Fall 2021 Haute Couture bridal gown.

Then, we had the blacked-out 2021 Met Gala moment where an unrecognizable Kim wore a custom fully-covered all-black Balenciaga look, which generated a week's worth of internet memes.

Let's not forget her hosting of SNL, where Balenciaga proved to be the real star of the classic television series. Kim Kardashian's wardrobe featured the Demna-led brand from rehearsals to filming.

Backed by the two biggest celebrity figures, including chunky-boot-toting Kanye West, Balenciaga reigned supreme as the world's hottest brand.

Unlike her relationship with Ye, Balenciaga and Kim Kardashian's fling apparently isn't ending away anytime soon. It has already resulted in searches for the items worn by the star to skyrocket in less than 24 hours.