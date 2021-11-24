Give Thanks: Ronnie Fieg Is Reviving His Best ASICS Colorways

Brand: KITH x ASICS

Model: GEL-LYTE V "Salmon Toe" & "Leatherback"

Release Date: November 26

Buy: KITH's website and KITH Paris

Editor's Notes: Of all the collaborative relationships in the sneaker world, Ronnie Fieg and KITH's ongoing love affair with ASICS is perhaps one of the most impactful. Fieg's initial GEL-LYTE III collabs were instrumental in ushering a new era for sneakerheads and set the tone for future limited editions and partnerships across the footwear spectrum.

It's all part of the massive "KXTH" collection, a celebration of KITH's first decade in business. From the enormous FW21 collection to MLB Clarks, the latest round of KITH x ASICS sneakers is part of a much bigger puzzle, no less worthy of mention than the other pieces.

Rather than again elevate Fieg's beloved GEL-LYTE III, the duo have settled on a pair of GEL-LYTE Vs. New model, old colorway, dropping the day after Thanksgiving.

Specifically, the two sneakers sport the "Leatherback" and iconic "Salmon Toe" colorways that launched when KITH opened the doors to its first boutiques in Brooklyn and Manhattan, respectively.

No hate to "Leatherback" — it's a gorgeous design, as you can see — but "Salmon Toe" is the one that steals the show here. It's one of Fieg's best early colorways, lasting the test of time and translating naturally to the V.

It's hard to say why the colorway just hits so well, why it's more than mere nostalgia. Perhaps its the unexpected pinkish hit on the toebox or the perfectly understated, not quite contrasted or complementary shade of blue that precedes it.

Either way, I welcome its return — dare I say that the sleek GEL-LYTE V is an even finer venue for the colorway than the III? The stylized "FIEG" on the tongue is a nice addition, either way.

