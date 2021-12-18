In a Galaxy Not So Far Away, KITH Drops Star Wars Collab

This articles was amended on December 17, 2021

What a year for KITH. As Ronnie Fieg's omnipresent label celebrated its 10th anniversary by collaborating with everything from Barbie to Converse, it's been building up to perhaps the biggest month of the year.

December is the month of KITHMAS, when Fieg and team's collabs go supernova: just last week, they launched the the insane KITH x adidas snowmobile, for instance.

All the while, KITH Fall/Winter 2021 continues rolling out amidst surprise drops, creating a 360-degree package of show-stoppers.

Speaking of WTF moments, how about KITH partnering with the Chamber Orchestra of New York and Director Salvatore Di Vittorio to perform the Star Wars main title theme? Not a lot of streetwear labels partnering with real-deal orchestras these days.

The Chamber Orchestra delivers a stirring rendition of the classic John Williams song, all dudded up in their KITH x Star Wars outerwear.

The collection will include much more than the two collaborative items seen in the orchestra shoot but they're the clear standouts. Cut in KITH's revised coaches jacket silhouette, the layers are shaped from tapestry cloth fitted with two thematic intarsia prints.

Can't go wrong with a classic, obviously, so KITH mined the OG Star Wars films: one design features Stormtroopers seemingly stepping across the terrain of Endor, the Ewok planet, while the other is an illustrative rendering of X-Wing Starfighters and Imperial Shuttles orbiting the Death Star.

Other KITH x Star Wars items include a Stormtrooper sweater, all-over print hoodie, thematic bucket hat, and a Modernica chair patterned with other familiar Star Wars imagery.

It wouldn't be a KITH drop without a closet's worth of covetable pieces, would it?

KITH's Star Wars capsule launches December 20 11 a.m. EST on KITH's website and stores.