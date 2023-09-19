It's Official: Kith Announces Toronto Flagship

After what felt like months of rumors and teases, Kith is officially heading to Toronto to open its latest flagship.

Kith announced the opening of its Toronto store on September 19 via Instagram, with Kith's new and first Canadian home located at 78 Yorkville Avenue.

Kith Toronto emerges as a two-story retail spot, designed with Kith's signature clean, modern look as seen at its other locations. For Kith Toronto, green marble meets light wood, while white, blue and brown hues strike elsewhere.

On the first floor, Kith Toronto offers its men's and women's lines. The second floor gives way to Kith's kids offering as well as the traditional Kith Treats bar and a Sadelle's restaurant (Canada's first tastes of the Sadelle's smoked fish and homemade bagels, by the way).

Of course, there will also be accessories and footwear up for grabs at Kith Toronto, including those Canadian New Balance 1700s that founder Ronnie Fieg teased just before the store's announcement.

As expected, the Kith x New Balance 1700 "Roccoco Red" colorway is expected to drop exclusively at Kith Toronto store during opening day on Friday, September 22.

Yes, Kith Toronto will open its doors on September 22 at 11 AM EST sharp — in case any Canadian Kith heads or visiting Kith fans are interested in copping or simply looking to see the new spot.

Murmurs of KITH Toronto began to swirl at the top of the year, as construction for a new "cool" retail spot on Toronto's buzzing Yorkville Avenue commenced.

This may be Kith's official PSA, but the brand has been quietly dropping hints about the Toronto store for quite some time. Recall the Kith Treats tee featuring all current (and upcoming) retail locations, including Toronto. Let's not forget the X-Men comic from the brand's recent collaboration, which included a layout plan of the Toronto store on the back. If that doesn't scream "hey, Kith Toronto's coming," we're not sure what to tell you.

Now, Kith is ready to journey onto Canadian soil.