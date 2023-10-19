If you’ve ever tried to do the scatting part of Korn’s “Freak on a Leash,” the band’s new adidas collaboration is probably for you. This collaboration made in nu-metal heaven has been a long time coming and neither the brand nor the band has confirmed it until now, though imagery has been doing the rounds online for months.

Korn x adidas’ debut collaborative collection is a comprehensive look at the longstanding relationship between the two icons.

Frontman Jonathan Davis is synonymous with the sportswear brand’s signature Three Stripes tracksuit, for instance, and Korn’s adidas collab offers up a classic black option and the uber-covetable purple sequined set previously resurrected for Korn’s performance at Sick New World in Las Vegas earlier this year.

Other Korn x adidas clothes include an oversized jersey with the Life is Peachy artwork and a t-shirt with both logos filled with flames. The collection is inspired by the band's song "A.D.I.D.A.S." ( which stands for "all day I dream about sex"), which cemented the brand in the band's canon.

1 / 6 Adidas

As for the collaborative shoes, adidas knew your old baggy jeans needed a chunky shoe to match. Korn put its spin on the chubby Campus 00s and Supermodified adidas sneakers,both coming with custom Life is Peachy insoles, the band’s logo on the tongue, and a small removable guitar pick embellishment.

1 / 9 Adidas

The official press release for the Korn x adidas collaboration says this is the “inaugural” collection, so there may be more team-ups on the horizon. For now, get your fill with the October 19 drop via set to drop October 27 via adidas’ website.

The band previously collaborated with Los Angeles-based streetwear label Brain Dead for a capsule collection commemorating 1998 album Follow the Leader and linked up with Pleasures back in 2018 for an expansive collection with colorful graphic tees featuring archival photos and video stills from the band's meteoric late-'90s rise.

If you have FOMO over missing out on Sick New World 2024 tickets, the Korn x adidas collaboration ought to fill the gaping nu-metal sized hole in your heart.