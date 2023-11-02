Sign up to never miss a drop
Quarterback Kyler Murray Made a Good Dunk, Actually

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is getting his own Dunk.

I know. An American football player getting a shoe with deep ties to basketball and skateboarding? It definitely makes you scratch your head a bit. But Murray's Dunks are pretty nice, actually.

Murray's Dunks presents moments of olive green leather and plush pastel green, with the latter complete with fraying edges that feel both tough and soft simultaneously.

A pinkish metallic Swoosh extends over the soft-looking upper while an icy sole rounds out the shoe's base.

Lastly, Murray and Nike nods close out the collaborative effort elsewhere, including a "Be 1 Of One" on the back of the tongue reiterating the shoe's name. The message can also serve as motivation, depending on how you look at it, too.

At the moment, Murray's currently battling a knee injury, but that obviously hasn't slowed his other endeavors, including his latest Nike project.

No worries, Cardinals and Murray fans. Folks predict Murray will hit the field this upcoming Football Sunday, November 5, during the Cardinals's face-off against the Cleveland Browns.

If that is true, Murray's return would kick off a pretty big week for the player. His "Be 1 of One" Dunks are expected to drop later that same week, November 10, to be exact.

That's not all, either. Murray's Vapor Edge Dunk "Rose Gold" cleats are also expected to release alongside the Dunks on November 10 at Nike.

Now, Dunk Cleats? That sounds a lot more on-brand. Plus, it'll fit right in on the field amongst the other football-ified shoes like the Jordan 4 Lows and Bred 1 cleats.

