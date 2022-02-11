Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
From "Valentine" to "Wolf Webster," How Did TikTok Miss This One?

Written by Morgan Smith in Culture

Valentine? Angel? Cloud? Even TikTok couldn't have guessed this. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott took You's Joe and Love's flow word-for-word, going with "Wolf Webster" as their baby boy's name.

On February 2, Kylie Jenner announced the birth of her second child with rapper Travis Scott, one day after daughter Stormi's fourth birthday.

Of course, fans absolutely lost it, celebrating the validity of their TikTok conspiracies and betting their Kylie Cosmetics on the newborn's name.

"Angel" was the speculated name most fans ran with because the child's birthdate (2/2/22) included the angel numbers "222", which symbolizes new life, positivity, and joyous possibilities.

Not to mention, the couple's family and friends left comments under the Instagram announcement post commemorating the birth of the so-called "angel baby."

Kim Kardashian commented with an angel emoji and blue heart. Kylie's best friend Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou, wrote under the post, "angel baby ❤️." "Can't wait to meet the little angel 👼," makeup artist Ariel Tejada excitedly exclaimed.

You gotta admit, it's not a far-out hunch compared to other baby name ideas like Gabriel, Houghie, and Ian.

Fans also leaned toward "Valentine" in the spirit of the approaching holiday and her latest Kylie Cosmetics Valentine collection, claiming the name announcement will additionally serve as a promotional tool for the drop (a baby as promotion! What a world).

Once again, another prediction that's not so outlandish considering almost everything the Kardashian-Jenner family do is essentially a marketing stunt.

But, unfortunately for the would-be soothsayers, Wolf howls into the world, continuing the saga of Kardashian-Jenner grandchildren receiving atypical names.

As for TikTok, its users must redeem themselves and their FBI-worthy celebrity investigations after the debunked names. After successfully proving the businesswoman and media personality's pregnancy ahead of her announcement, the platform placed its Kylie-busters on a winning streak.

Naturally, Twitter (and I) scratched its head as news poured in of the Jenner sister's new baby name. Per usual, reactions are hilariously priceless including X-Men and Twilight references.

Kylie Baby 2.0 products coming soon, calling it before TikTok does.

