Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Lanvin's New Bag Looks Real Familiar...

Written by Morgan Smith in Style

Lanvin is the the latest player to enter the rubber bag game, issuing a new blue colorway for its latest handbag which looks real Balenciaga-ish.

Initially launched in April, Lanvin's rubber bucket bag, aka the Toy, manifests as a mini tote punctured with ventilation holes, details which are very much à la Balenciaga x Crocs.

Unlike Balenciaga's Crocs tote, Lanvin's bag carries a $950 price tag, its historic mother-daughter logo designed by Paul Iribe, and a calfskin leather strap for crossbody wearability.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Lanvin's bag may host a few differences. But, let's be honest, the Balenciaga x Crocs vibe is undeniably there.

balenciaga-crocs-tote-bag-phone-case-collab-price (5)
Balenciaga
1 / 2

Indeed, this isn't the first time a Lanvin piece gave us déjà vu.

Lanvin's hyped Curb sneakers bear a striking resemblance to Osiris' D3 skate shoe.

Highsnobiety commenters have even called it an "ongoing rip-off" of the California skateboard brand's beloved sneaker.

Lanvin's Curb sneaker is amongst the brand's many efforts to savor its forever-young spirit instilled by founder Jeanne Lanvin.

It's like that one adult clinging to their youth by hanging around the cool kids.

In the end, some come off as Steve Buscemi's iconic 30 Rock meme, desperately trying to remain hip.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

However, things are actually working in Lanvin's favor, thanks to its creative director Bruno Sialelli who ushered the house into this new era of renewed youthfulness.

Under Sialelli's Lanvin reign, in-the-know labels like Gallery Dept. and A Ma Maniére are collaborators and Gen Z faves like Bella Hadid and Evan Mock are faces of the brand.

Oh, and then there was the Batman collab. And, yes, I'm talking about Pattinson's Batman.

Like Stella, Lanvin is slowly getting its groove back. And while I'm here for it, it'd be a shame to see such an iconic fashion house embark on its dupe journey.

Though, I suspect TikTok, the home of faux fashion lovers, would have no complaints.

Shop our favorite product

Sold out
Multiple colors
JACQUEMUSLe Chiquito Homme Brown
$460.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Jil SanderZip Tote Medium Black
$825.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
J.W. AndersonPenis Coin Purse Green
$260.00
Available in:
Sold out
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The New Balenciaga Is Gonna Look a Lot Like the Old (As In, Really Old) Balenciaga
  • Jordan's Ultimate Sneaker Hybrid Looks Familiar (& Brick-Flavored)
  • Rolex’s Wild New Watch Looks Even Better IRL
  • Our Spring 2025 Shopping Picks, Featuring the Real People of New York
  • Nike's Insane New "Crocs" Clog Takes Its First Freakish Steps
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now