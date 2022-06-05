Sign up to never miss a drop
No Carrying Allowed, Unless It's an LV x NBA Bag

in StyleWords By Tayler Willson

Back in 2020, under the aegis of the late Virgil Abloh, Louis Vuitton and NBA launched its debut collaboration comprising footwear and accessories, before later dropping a Pre-Fall capsule that Highsnobiety dubbed the duo's “most luxurious yet”.

Applying the cherry on top of their basketball-shaped cake, LV and NBA are reuniting for the final time, delivering a bold, four-piece luggage collection and an LV-inscribed Travel Trunk that'll house the NBA’s new Larry O’Brien Trophy.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

First things first: whether or not you dig what they’re doing, the fact is that LV x NBA sells.

It also resells for that matter, with the LV x NBA Nil Messenger currently boasting an asking price of over £3,000 on StockX and the smaller monogram version commanding a similar price.

Designed to “celebrate the values of basketball,” this latest collection comprises more than just your ordinary everyday luggage. Though, with Louis Vuitton involved, is there ever really such a thing?

Painted a vibrant “NBA Blue,” LV’s famous Keepall 55 arrives with bold co-branding, gold chains and metal details as a nod to the famous NBA trophy.

Alongside reworked takes of the Christopher backpack, Dopp Kit and Pocket Organizer, the final LV x NBA collection also features a case that can store eight (?!) watches and the Malle Courrier, both of which adorn a monogram-embossed electric blue Taurillon leather.

Available globally online via Louis Vuitton's web store – and coinciding with the same week LV produced a trophy trunk for this year’s Monaco Grand Prix – this third release from LV x NBA, if it proves as popular as its predecessors, may not mark the end so much as a new beginning.

Next up, read about how NBA tunnel fits have pushed past the NBA and hip-hop narrative.

