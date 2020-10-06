Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
It's Time Lenny Kravitz Got the ’90s Fit God Recognition He Deserves

Written by Max Grobe in Style
Like most people who were being photographed by paparazzi in the early ’90s, Lenny Kravitz has an enviable back catalog of fire fits captured on pre-digital film.

While modern-day Kravitz is better known for his huge scarves and being the face of Saint Laurent, the early ’90s Kravitz was unafraid, untethered to any particular brand, and, as evidenced by his range of leather pants, extremely iconic — and timely. Balenciaga may be peddling an "I wear sunglasses indoors" vibe for SS21, but Kravitz has been doing that since 1991.

Kravitz, who has been secluded in lockdown in his home in the Bahamas for six months, is releasing his new book Let Love Rule today. The debut memoir details, in a typically open and heartfelt fashion, his early life and ascension into the timeless rockstar he is today. In light of his journey, we're leaning into our nostalgia with a recap of some of his best fashion moments from the ’90s below – along with some ideas to recreate the look for yourself.

1998: Heartbreaker

Pony hair platform boots, leather pants, bug-eyed sunglasses, and a single red rose as a romantic accessory are a winning combination.

1995: Snakeskin & Skate Shoes

Lenny Kravitz' penchant for snakeskin has been well-documented, he even collaborated with Lecia for a $24k vegan leather python-print camera. Here, he's wearing a snakeskin leather jacket with leather pants and green skate shoes.

1993: In his Bag

A liberally unbuttoned floral shirt, purse, and bootcut denim recall a very similar A$AP Rocky moment.

1993: MTV Red Carpet

Given that this is the 1993 MTV Movie Awards, Kravitz's shiny silver sleeveless bodysuit is possibly inspired by the silver spaceman that sits atop the award itself, which he actually took home for his "Are You Gonna Go My Way" music video

1990: Perfect Patchwork

This image on Lenny Kravitz in a patchwork vintage jacket lives on the BODE moodboard rent free.

1990: Textures Aplenty

*the ’90s has entered the chat*

