Nike Classics Keep Switching to Skate Mode

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

Nike classics are going skater boi mode (again), thanks to Nike Skateboarding, better known as simply Nike SB. After dropping the sneaker of 2023, the stunning "Pine Green" Jordan 4s, Nike SB returns to take on two more Nike icons for skate-approved spins.

First up, we have the Nike SB x Air Force 1 Low sneaker. There are no photos of the forthcoming Nike SB sneakers yet, let alone any details on the colorways. But the streets said the SB shoes are indeed in the works. And who am I to deny the streets' word?

Nike SB is pretty familiar with the Air Force 1 series. With a couple of Air Force 2s under its deck, the Nike skateboarding imprint also has several Nike Air Force 1 samples out there in the world (some super exclusive Supreme pairs, too).

It's safe to assume that the latest Forces will follow in the footsteps of previous Nike SB Air Forces and Jordans. In other words, expect chunked-up, skate-y details, like beefy Zoom Air soles and padded tongues fit for stylish skate sessions.

We may be using our imaginations regarding the appearance of the Nike SB x Air Force 1 Low (well, for now, at least). But here's what we know: the skate-fied Forces are anticipated to drop sometime in 2025...and it won't be alone!

There are also murmurs of a Nike SB x Air Max 95 sneaker dropping next year alongside the AF1 collaboration. Unfortunately, like the Forces, there are no early looks, let alone a mere taste of Air Maxes. But again, for now, imagine your favorite AM95 as a skate shoe.

With not one but two highly anticipated Nike SB collaborations set for the new year, 2025 is shaping up to be a skate-tastic one for Nike. And let's not forget those remixed Jordan 4 "skate shoes" as a pre-treat.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
