Human Made’s Lil Uzi Bat Returns in Time for Spooky Season

Lil Uzi Bat is back for another Lil Uzi x Human Made drop, again suitably titled "Uzi Made."

That's right. NIGO's Human Made and Lil Uzi bring back the partnership's bat motif, essentially a playful reimagining of the rapper as the creepy critter (the bat even has a little gem in its head akin to Uzi's former $24-million forehead diamond).

Arriving just in time for spooky season, the bat motif resurfaces as a graphic design on the back of the collection's silky reversible Yokosuka jacket.

The twosome that is Lil Uzi and Human Made also brings back last year's pink hoodies. However, instead of the bat concept, the hoodie features a new buddy: the Storm Cowboy.

Well, the Storm Cowboy isn't new, per se. The figure is actually one of Human Made's signature characters, having appeared in the brand's general release and collaborative drops in the past.

Appropriately, the Storm Cowboy also underwent the Uzi treatment with fangs, mischievous eyes, the body of a bat (in some cases), and a jewel in the middle of its own forehead.

The "Uzi Made" Storm Cowboy concept materializes as a floating head concept on sweats and denim and a mutant bat design on the collection's tees.

Meanwhile, the duo's latest set of cushioned pillows sees both sides of the Storm Cowboy, literally. One side of the pillow features the Uzi-fied character, while the other features Human Made's OG version.

Lil Uzi and Human Made's latest collection — which lands on October 15 at 11AM JST (October 14 at 10PM EST) — certainly arrives in perfect timing for October's scary vibes.

With all the bats, vampire cowboys, and hybrid creatures in between, the duo's latest drop is the perfect Halloween drip for those who want to participate in the holiday without sacrificing their steez for cheap costumes.