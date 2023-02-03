Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
From Real Housewife to Real Model: It's Lisa Rinna, Baby!

Written by Tayler Willson in Style

Lisa Rinna’s gone from Real Housewife to Real Model in the space of a week — and we’re more than here for it!

After being spotted in the front row of Mugler’s FW23 couture show in Paris last week, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took things to another level at Copenhagen Fashion Week on February 2, by walking for Danish label ROTATE Birger Christensen wearing quite the ‘fit.

The 59 year old only recently announced her departure from RHOBH after eight consecutive seasons with the show, although less than one week on looks to have found her calling. It appears those lips were made for walking.

Walking in nothing but a provocative teenie bodysuit, with only a cheetah-print jacket and a messy mohawk for company, Rinna’s CPH runway appearance wasn’t her first — after walking for Dennis Basso in 2020 and Kyle Richards the year prior — but was undoubtedly her finest.

Rinna also appeared to be sporting the ol’ bleached eyebrow trend in Copenhagen, something regularly donned by the likes of Kendall Jenner and Julia Fox, as well as Rinna’s daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin.

While Rinna’s career as a Real Housewife might have come to an end, her gig as a Real Model looks as if it’s only just getting started.

Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
