LJUBAV Hits The Mountains With Jack Wolfskin

Jack Wolfskin and LJUBAV both hail from Germany, but the similarities between them pretty much end there.
One is arguably Europe's most underrated outdoor brand, with a 40-year-plus history, while the other is a graphics-focused streetwear label created by German rapper RIN.
But despite the similarities between the two being minimal on paper, they have found common ground in an appreciation for high-quality outdoor gear.
"Jack Wolfskin has been a staple in my life ever since I was a child," says Renato Simunovic, the creative director of LJUBAV and rapper under the name RIN. "It was always a brand that I would see on people who valued quality and consistency. I am absolutely thrilled that this collaboration has finally come to life."
The two brands have come together on a 9-piece drop consisting of co-branded outdoorwear.
Shot in the snowy, mountainous isles of Spitzbergen, proving its capabilities in tough conditions, the drop is centered around three puffer jackets. These come decorated in a bright purple hue, a grey ice camouflage, and a more muted grey colorway with blue detailing.
Along with the selection of puffer jackets, the rest of the drop includes fleece jackets, cargo pants, and a very fluffy pair of ear muffs for a full, winter-ready wardrobe.
According to Jason Isenberg, Vice President of Marketing at Jack Wolfskin, each of these items is: "A combination of adventurous spirit, authenticity, and our mantra: 'We Live to Discover.'"
Available from December 10 via the LJUBAV website, this release marks the latest in a string of collaborations for the brand.
This year, it has created capsule collections together with the likes of HUGO, Aigner, and Carhartt WIP — a brand that it has worked with before.
Now, to round off the year, it's once again utilizing the expertise of another brand — this time to create clothing that can withstand winter hikes. All that's left to do is to find some snowy mountains to explore.