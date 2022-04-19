Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Longchamp Bags Became André Saraiva's Newest Characters

Written by Jake Silbert in Culture
Longchamp
It's always a good time when André Saraiva gets involved and the artist's Longchamp collaboration is living proof.

Well, not quite living, but almost: Saraiva transformed a selection of Longchamp classics into real-deal characters via cheeky pen strokes that create winking eyes and goofy smiles.

Paris-based Saraiva, best known for his Mr. A character, frequently partners with fashion tastemakers like colette and Virgil Abloh, so this Longchamp team-up is right in his wheelhouse.

This collaboration actually has roots in Longchamp's history, according to Sophie Delafontaine, the luxury house's creative director.

Longchamp
"Years ago, one of Longchamp’s first Paris showrooms was a rented space near Place de la Concorde," Delafontaine said in a statement. "When we moved in, we discovered André had been there before us – because right there, on the back of a door, was Mr. A. So you could call that our first meeting. We eventually left the showroom, but we kept the door!"

Sold out
Multiple colors
Longchamp x André SaraivaLe Pliage Cuir André Travel Bag Natural
$890.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
Longchamp x André SaraivaLe Pliage André Top Handle Bag Pink
$200.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
Longchamp x André SaraivaLe Pliage André Shoulder Bag Blue
$200.00
Available in:
Sold out

The French co-conspirators used four iterations of Longchamp's signature Le Pliage bag as the basis for this collection; the bag "epitomises simplicity and practicality which transcend time and fashion trends," Saraiva said.

Executed in nylon canvas and calf leather (for Saraiva's favored travel version), the collection is rife with the artist's peppy touch.

Longchamp
Sparse lines shapeshift Le Pliage into Saraiva's Mr. A or Mrs. A, grinning a toothy "AMOUR" and blowing kisses.

The thoughtful use of line emphasizes the pop colors that Saraiva selected from the Longchamp palette.

Longchamp
"The colors draw on the urban landscape and André’s color palette, as well as our signature green," Delafontaine said.

Longchamp
"I’m in my pink and blue period!" Saraiva laughed. "Pink is actually very special – it’s the only colour that marries with all the others."

Longchamp
No bag speaks to that mentality more than the 200 small recycled polyester Le Pliage bags all painted by Saraiva himself, individually numbered and utterly unique in their vivid splashes of color. The release will drop exclusively on the Highsnobiety Shop on April 19 before a wider release on April 26.

Scroll down to shop Longchamp x André from the Highsnobiety Shop

Sold Out
Longchamp x André SaraivaLe Pliage Cuir André Travel Bag Natural
$890.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
Longchamp x André SaraivaLe Pliage André Travel Bag Black
$230.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
Longchamp x André SaraivaLe Pliage André Top Handle Bag Green
$200.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
Longchamp x André SaraivaLe Pliage André Top Handle Bag Pink
$200.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
Longchamp x André SaraivaLe Pliage André Top Handle Bag Blue
$200.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
Longchamp x André SaraivaLe Pliage André Top Handle Bag Black
$200.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
Longchamp x André SaraivaLe Pliage Collection André Top Handle Bag Pink
$525.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
Longchamp x André SaraivaStoles Ivory
$50.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
Longchamp x André SaraivaStoles Pink
$50.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
Longchamp x André SaraivaStoles Blue
$50.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
Longchamp x André SaraivaLe Pliage André Pouch Green
$65.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
Longchamp x André SaraivaLe Pliage André Pouch Pink
$65.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
Longchamp x André SaraivaLe Pliage André Pouch Black
$65.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
Longchamp x André SaraivaLe Pliage André Pouch Blue
$65.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
Longchamp x André SaraivaT-Shirt Pink
$125.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
Longchamp x André SaraivaT-Shirt White
$125.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
Longchamp x André SaraivaLe Pliage André Shoulder Bag Black
$200.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
Longchamp x André SaraivaLe Pliage André Shoulder Bag Blue
$200.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
Longchamp x André SaraivaLe Pliage André Shoulder Bag Pink
$200.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
Longchamp x André SaraivaLe Pliage André Shoulder Bag Green
$200.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
Longchamp x André SaraivaLongchamp X André Silk Ribbon Red
$80.00
Sold Out

Want to keep browsing? Head to the Highsnobiety Shop for more products that we love.

Jake Silbert

Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
