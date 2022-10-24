Let’s Give It Up for Lou Adler’s Courtside ‘Fit

Growing up, we always heard the phrase, "respect your elders." As I sit here now as a 20-something, I've realized the rule also applies to our elders' drip.

On October 20, record and film producer Lou Adler pulled up to the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers' game, donning a look worthy of some noise.

For his courtside 'fit, Adler went for an orange-yellow beanie, plaid shacket, and baggy cream joggers. The chef's kiss? Adler completed the look with a pair of Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex clogs in the "Cobbler" colorway.

Basically, Adler's courtside ensemble was stylish and cozy, to say the least.

It's also worth pointing out that the producer impressively coordinated his look to match the Lakers' team gold, which isn't surprising considering Adler is a big-time Lakers fan.

Indeed, the producer of The Rocky Horror Picture Show and Cheech & Chong is also considered a staple at the LA NBA team's games. For years, he's attended the Lakers' games, usually accompanied by his longtime friend Jack Nicholson (save this latest outing, possibly due to the Nicholson's latest controversy).

Getty Images

In addition to being a Lakers' stan, Adler also worked with some of the biggest acts, like the Grass Roots and Carole King. He was also one of the main organizers of the 1967 Monterey Pop Festival, which saw icons like Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, and the Who take the stage.

Adler isn't a stranger to the world of style, either. It's unknown whether Adler has a stylist or not, but the award-winning producer regularly churns out looks featuring impeccable color coordination, an A1 sock game, and an impressive hat and sunglasses combo (I don't think anyone can outdo his newsboy cap and aviator collections).

Getty Images / Noel Vasquez

Even during the early days of his bustling career, Adler made time for style, getting 'fits off while he made hits with his artists.

Having worked some Nike and Converse kicks into his wardrobe, Adler also boarded the Crocs train like many people, investing in a pair of a couple classic Crocs and, of course, Bembury's hyped clogs.

While I'm disappointed I'm just now finding out that Adler is an underrated style gem, I'm certainly happy I'm no longer out of the loop. Sure, Adler is a Rock & Rock Hall of Famer, but he undoubtedly deserves a spot amongst our hall of seasoned dripsters.