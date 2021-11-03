We Can't Pick a Best Piece From Virgil & Nigo's New LV² Collection

Virgil and Nigo didn't make it easy to choose. Frankly, it wasn't possible — rather than selecting a single best piece from their latest Louis Vuitton drop, I ended up collating a number of all-around heavy hitters and garms worthy of a second look, just because it's all pretty spicy and finally available outside of its initial launch in Japan.

Quick recap: the latest Louis Vuitton LV² collection, launching in time for FW21, is a further manifestation of Virgil Abloh and Nigo's unique take on retro menswear cues. Nigo's old-school ethos and Virgil's eye for Instagram-ready buzziness yield a collection that I'd argue is one of LV's best.

Louis Vuitton / Winter Vandenbrink 1 / 5

Unlike the recent mainline outerwear, bags, and shoes, LV² is kickin' it old school. That means inspiration came from timeless tailoring, creased slacks, and workwear-inspired denim.

But, since this is a luxury affair, LV² indulges in opulent monogrammed leather and revamps the suits with kimono closure and patchwork appliqué. As such, I really dig it.

LV² is a nice departure from industry norms in that it doesn't just reference workwear or past menswear eras or add logos and call it a day. Instead, LV² offers a full-fledged revision of recognizable silhouettes, abetted by plenty of fun collectibles.

Louis Vuitton 1 / 14

Alongside some branded LV Trainers, you've got showstoppers like the monogram canvas cape and slouchy "LV MADE" leather tote.

Daily essentials, like iPhone cases, are reworked with denim panels to match the layering pieces, though I suspect some of the most popular pieces are gonna be the home goods, which include cute cups and plates stacked inside a custom leather tray.