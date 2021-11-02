Louis Vuitton’s Latest Bag Doubles as a Pillow

The days are getting shorter, we're getting sleepy, and Louis Vuitton is here to save the day with its latest Pillow bag.

It seems as if luxury brands are catching wind of our mutual exhaustion, and has used it as inspiration for its new accessories. We've previously seen Maison Margiela release a padded bag, and Gucci even went so far as to release a pillow complete with leather carry-straps.

The Louis Vuitton Pillow Bag channels the same aesthetic and comes with a chic padded exterior in a handful of different designs, all crafted from sustainable ECONYL material.

All theories aside, the inspiration for the latest bags actually comes from LV's Pillow Boot that released late 2020 and became an instant success. The padded puffer-jacket-inspired style easily translates across the label's accessories and is given a luxury touch with monogram print or embroidered logos throughout.

Described as "quilted, warm, and portable," there's no doubt that one of the bags would do you well on an airplane or during a long train ride, doubling as (a much chicer) pillow when having a quick snooze.

The color palette includes black, fuchsia, beige, brown, and khaki hues, with each piece displaying LV's unique characteristics. With sustainability at the forefront, the bags can contain up to 90% sustainably sourced materials, including recycled polyester threads and a pattern that minimizes offcuts, meaning that the bags are both practical and responsible.

If you're looking to get your hands on a piece, the Pillow collection is currently available in-store as well as online at Louis Vuitton's website.