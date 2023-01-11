All Aboard LVMH’s CEO Shake-Up

If 2022 was the year of the creative director merry-go-round, then 2023 looks like it could be the year of the CEO reshuffle, that’s after LVMH named new CEOs at two of its biggest houses in Louis Vuitton and Dior.

Following the January 11 announcements, current Dior CEO Pietro Beccari is set to switch to the same role at LV, with Delphine Arnault going in the opposite direction to take up the Dior role vacated by Beccari.

Beccari, who before Dior was CEO at Fendi, will replace Michael Burke at the French house, with word on Burke’s next move still yet to be announced.

Subsequently, Arnault will relinquish her role as executive vice president at LV, a position she’s held since 2013, to take up the Dior vacancy — undeniably the biggest position given to one of LVMH chairman Bernard Arnault’s children to-date.

Both LV and Dior are set to show at Paris Fashion Week later this month, with the former earlier this week also announcing that it had given the temporary menswear reins to designer Colm Dillane.

It’s said that the KidSuper founder has been quietly working out of LV’s Parisian studio ahead of its FW23 presentation next week, although nothing has been said of his position post PFW.

Less than two weeks into 2023, it’s safe to say it’s been a busy start to the year for LVMH, and let’s be honest: it’s only going to get busier. Hold tight.