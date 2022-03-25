Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Maison Margiela Just Deconstructed More Classic Reeboks

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers
Reebok
1 / 6

Brand: Maison Margiela x Reebok

Model: Classic Leather & Club C

Release Date: Available Now

Price: $400

Buy: Highsnobiety Shop

Editor’s Notes: After their Tabi Decortiqué collab, Maison Margiela & Reebok's latest sneakers feel like meeting someone for the first time while also feeling you've known them forever – you know, that sense of familiarity and freshness at once. Trippy, right?

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The duo reimagines Reebok's Classic Leather and Club C models through the lens of Margiela and creative director John Galliano's signature "the memory of" technique, short for "the memory of something that once was."

Shop Maison Magiela x Reebok Club C

Sold out
Maison Margiela x ReebokClub C Memory Of Footwear White/Black/Footwear White
$365.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Maison Margiela x ReebokClub C Memory Of Black/Footwear White/Black
$365.00
Available in:
Sold out

Specifically, "the memory of" refers to Maison Margiela deconstructing a garment from the inside-out: jackets wear would-be linings on the outside and shirts retain only faded panels where there were once pockets.

Margiela's take on Reebok's Classic Leather and Club C follows along that vein.

The luxury label preserves the models' heritage design, unlocking what feels like a distant memory by way of panels readjusted, surprisingly juxtaposed atop each other.

Shop Maison Margiela x Reebok Classic

Sold out
Maison Margiela x ReebokClassic Leather Memory Of Black/Footwear White/Black
$365.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Maison Margiela x ReebokClassic Leather Memory Of Footwear White/Black/Footwear White
$365.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Sadly tabi-less, unlike the former Classic Leather take, the Margiela x Reebok Classic Leather ditches the Reebok cross-check emblem on the upper, replaced by textural suede and raw puncturing.

Stripped heels expose careless cuts and branding while an overlapped mudguard adds disorderly dimension, manifesting design process vibes.

The Club C follows in the reworked footsteps of its Classic Leather companion, getting the rough draft treatment with rugged cuts and unmasked contrasting fabrics.

Slashed tongue labels on both silhouettes purposefully unveil the Reebok and Margiela logos simultaneously, conveying the presence of both brands through reinterpreted mashup.

Reebok
1 / 4

Old yet new. Past meet present.

Though Maison Margiela x Reebok Classic Leather and Club C "Memory Of" sneakers may feel familiar, they'll soon be new to the streets.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Shop More Maison Margiela x Reebok from the Highsnobiety Shop below.

Sold Out
Maison Margiela x ReebokClassic Leather Tabi Low Bianchetto
$510.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
Maison Margiela x ReebokClassic Leather Tabi Low Black
$470.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
Maison Margiela x ReebokClassic Leather Tabi Low White
$470.00
Sold Out

To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, check our sneaker release date calendar, and subscribe to our sneaker chatbot on Facebook to receive lightning-quick updates to your inbox.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • From ASICS to Salomon, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
  • Salomon Clothing Hi-Tech Enough for the Trails, Formal Enough for the Office
  • Is There Anything More (or Less) Gloriously Margiela Than a GORE-TEX Button-up?
  • In Frames We Trust: Maison Margiela x Gentle Monster's Cyberpunk Vision is Unveiled
  • Zero Snakeskin, all Snake When MM6 Maison Margiela Goes Zodiac
What To Read Next
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
  • Nike's Premium Swooshless Jordan Sneaker Is Pure Quiet Luxury
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now