Maison Margiela Just Deconstructed More Classic Reeboks

Brand: Maison Margiela x Reebok

Model: Classic Leather & Club C

Release Date: Available Now

Price: $400

Buy: Highsnobiety Shop

Editor’s Notes: After their Tabi Decortiqué collab, Maison Margiela & Reebok's latest sneakers feel like meeting someone for the first time while also feeling you've known them forever – you know, that sense of familiarity and freshness at once. Trippy, right?

The duo reimagines Reebok's Classic Leather and Club C models through the lens of Margiela and creative director John Galliano's signature "the memory of" technique, short for "the memory of something that once was."

Specifically, "the memory of" refers to Maison Margiela deconstructing a garment from the inside-out: jackets wear would-be linings on the outside and shirts retain only faded panels where there were once pockets.

Margiela's take on Reebok's Classic Leather and Club C follows along that vein.

The luxury label preserves the models' heritage design, unlocking what feels like a distant memory by way of panels readjusted, surprisingly juxtaposed atop each other.

Sadly tabi-less, unlike the former Classic Leather take, the Margiela x Reebok Classic Leather ditches the Reebok cross-check emblem on the upper, replaced by textural suede and raw puncturing.

Stripped heels expose careless cuts and branding while an overlapped mudguard adds disorderly dimension, manifesting design process vibes.

The Club C follows in the reworked footsteps of its Classic Leather companion, getting the rough draft treatment with rugged cuts and unmasked contrasting fabrics.

Slashed tongue labels on both silhouettes purposefully unveil the Reebok and Margiela logos simultaneously, conveying the presence of both brands through reinterpreted mashup.

Old yet new. Past meet present.

Though Maison Margiela x Reebok Classic Leather and Club C "Memory Of" sneakers may feel familiar, they'll soon be new to the streets.

