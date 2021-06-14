Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Maison Margiela's Tabi Reeboks Are Back & Bigger Than Ever

Written by Jake Silbert
Reebok
Brand: Maison Margiela x Reebok

Model: Classic Leather Tabi High

Release Date: June 18

Price: $595 for the tonal models and $650 for the "Bianchetto" pair

Buy: Maison Margiela, Reebok

Editor's Notes: Margiela and Reebok just can't quit each other. Even with a series of collaborative Classics and Instapump Furys in the tank, the duo are readying another round of special sneakers for the summer. This time, Margiela is tackling the High iteration of Reebok's Classic Leather, reworking the nearly 40-year-old silhouette with a splash of deconstructionist flair.

Margiela creative director John Galliano has applied the "decortiqué" technique to outerwear and jeans aplenty. Galliano defines the process as that of stripping away inessential accents that obscure the guts of an object, revealing the innermost workings that define it.

Claiming inspiration from "the memory" of gladiator sandals, Margiela has set to work stripping the timeless trainer of convention under the decortiqué ethos. Cut-out panels expose the Classic Leather's plush lining when it's not being worn, becoming a proper sandal once the wearer's foot is inside. The toebox is again split into a tabi shape, and Margiela's signature white stitch graces the rear of the heel to reiterate the subtle branding. Margiela's trademark numbers also appear atop the tongue tag.

Offered in tonal white, black, or red, Margiela's latest Reebok shoe retains much of the usual Reebok detailing, otherwise, including the fabric laces, ankle strap, and treaded outsole. For those who desire something extraordinary, however, the "Bianchetto" treatment is back, given a "hand-executed" white paint treatment, intended to chip away when worn to reveal the black leather base beneath.

Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
