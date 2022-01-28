Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Maison Margiela's New Reeboks Are So Advanced, They're See-Through

Written by Jake Silbert
Brands: Maison Margiela x Reebok

Release Date: Available now

Price: $595 to $650

Buy: Highsnobiety Shop

Editor's Notes: No such thing as too much of a good thing, according to Maison Margiela and Reebok, who've already dropped tabi-toed Classic Leathers and cut-up high-tops.

The pair are back together for another round of collaborative kicks, once again taking the Reebok Classic Leather into the realm of the avant-garde.

Like the tall Classic Leathers mentioned earlier, these new CLs are snipped to shreds, utilizing a technique that the maison terms "décortiqué" (French for "shelled," as in removing seafood or produce from its shell, husk, or pod).

The resulting sneakers are barely recognizable as old school Reeboks, with giant see-through panels interrupting the familiar leather uppers.

They aren't completely deconstructed, I suppose, considering that the sockliner, toebox, and sole unit are basically untouched but maybe the next round will see Margiela going a step beyond.

Available in the usual tonal makeups of white and black, easily the most Margiela-esque version is the pair that's hand-painted white, reflecting the age-old house tradition of covering accessories, jeans, and shoes in cracking white paint.

If you wanna collaborate with Margiela, you've gotta be prepared to rip up familiar shapes. Witness the brand's recent Eastpak collaboration, which inverts and flips conventional backpacks into unrecognizable carryalls.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
