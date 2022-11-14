Introducing Margiela's Scuffed Reebok TZ Pump

Brand: Reebok x Maison Margiela

Model: TZ Pump Deadstock

Release Date: November 18, 2022

Price: £890

Buy: Maison Margiela

Editor's Notes: If I’d known 2022 was going to be the year of the battered up sneaker, I’d have have a lot more shoes in my rotation.

Scuffed, ripped, or even chilli-stained, the sodden and trodden sneaker is the talk (or the walk?) of 2022, a year where seemingly no amount of wear and tear is off limits.

From Balenciaga’s frankly grotty Paris sneaker earlier this year, to Balenciaga’s recent worn take on adidas’ Stan Smith, fresh creps are old news. Who knew?

Maison Margiela 1 / 3

For those too late to the game — you there, with your boring new crisp white sneakers — Maison Margiela and Reebok have you covered, by generously covering the wear and tear aspect for you on a pair of TZ Pumps.

Reuniting for Fall/Winter 2022, the pair have revealed a trio of pre-scuffed Pumps that are set to land online for £890 on November 18, arriving in red, green, and blue colorways, and plenty of scuff marks.

The two brands — who have now collaborated on a number of occasions, including this recent pair of Classic Leather & Club C — looked back at the TZ Pump’s initial launch back in 1990 for this release, to celebrate its history by “honoring the passage of time.”

The deconstruction process has been interpreted through the natural deconstruction process of hydrolysis, which comprises a water-induced chemical breakdown of a sneaker’s construction — a technique first employed by Margiela in the DDSTCK trainer back in 2020.

So, next time you’re thinking about throwing out a worn pair of sneakers, just think: what would Margiela and Reebok do? Exactly.