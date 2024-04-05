Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Malia Obama Is Power-Layering, '90s-Style

Written by Karen Fratti in Style
Backgrid
1 / 2

Could Malia Obama be any cooler? Or so Chandler Bing might say. In early April, Sasha gave a masterclass in combining statement jewelry with airport sweats and just days later, older sister Malia gave one on the art of layering.

Seen en route to an acting class, Malia Obama, who now professionally goes by Malia Ann, epitomized Y2K streetstyle with a long white shirt under another, equally large green button-up shirt with wide, washed-out jeans, black boots, and a massive black shoulder bag.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Malia's long hair was tossed up in a half up, half down ‘do, with the front strands pulled around to frame her face.

If she wasn’t one of the faces of Gen-Z street style, she could have been teleported straight from 1997. In fact, that's exactly why Malia is on the cutting-edge of Gen-Z style.

Backgrid
1 / 4

Also... do you think those are her dad’s shirts or is Malia Obama thrifting these days? Surely the latter but, hey, you never know. She's definitely tapping into the senior Obama's love of dad jeans.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Malia and Sasha Obama’s everyday styles are somewhat similar in that much of what they wear seems, surface-level, to be picked-up off the floor last minute. But a trained eye can tell that they're actually dressing with intention.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Sasha’s airport sweatpants, statement silver necklace, and chunky black boots mirror the way that Malia masterfully layers her baggy shirts.

It's all about showcasing interesting patterns, proportions, and silhouettes by way of obviously purposefulness.

The trick is that whereas Sasha leans towards no-brainer day-to-day style, Malia is more of the fashion-forward set — you might see her wearing Collina Strada or the clog of the moment.

Whereas Sasha epitomizes ease, Malia's outfits read a bit more directional; you can read more into the angle Malia's hitting, usually, whereas Sasha is simple consistently comfortable.

President Barack Obama used to famously say that he took the Steve Jobs approach to dressing or, in other words, having very similar basics on hand so as to not have to think too hard about getting dressed. 

His daughters seem to have taken the opposite approach, throwing some of the seemingly most disparate basics into a blend of great consequential effect.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

We should all aspire to be so effortlessly cool. 

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
Multiple colors
norda001 RZ M Magma
$285.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
And WanderYu Nagaba Printed T White
$95.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Stockholm Surfboard ClubPac Cap Ecru
$95.00
Available in:
Sold out
Karen Fratti
ContributorKaren brings expertise for subjects as disparate as celebrity updates, entertainment news, and car culture.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • SVD is Bringing adidas Originals x Willy Chavarria to Madrid
  • For Facts’ Sake: ARMEDANGELS and Wikipedia Team Up
  • Quiksilver Is Dropping Nostalgia-Infused Relaunch Line
  • Avx Is the New Kid on the Block Backed by Rapper AntsLive
  • The Japanese Clothing Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know & Where to Buy Them
What To Read Next
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
  • Nike's Premium Swooshless Jordan Sneaker Is Pure Quiet Luxury
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now