MAMMUT & Hiking Patrol Is Here to Protect & Comfort

If there's anything MAMMUT doesn’t know about the great outdoors, it isn’t worth knowing. Because for a label founded nearly 200 years ago (in 1826, the be precise) there aren't many scenarios the Swiss label hasn't faced.

Despite its extensive archives, MAMMUT is focusing on its Sapuen Low GTX sneaker this season, a silhouette first released in the early 2000s. Teaming up with Hiking Patrol, the IG account inspired by the world of adventure wear, the pair have reworked the inline sneaker in shades of Savannah and Black.

MAMMUT/Hiking Patrol

MAMMUT's Sapuen Low is a sneaker deeply-rooted in outdoor exploration. So much so that the first iteration from the early 2000s was so minimal it housed only protective necessaries, like a protective toe box and grip underfoot.

In 2023, the Sapuen Low, with the introduction of GORE-TEX and other proprietary innovations, is much more versatile and can easily transition from the rugged terrains of the Alps to the streets with ease.

1 / 2 MAMMUT/Hiking Patrol

To the eye, MAMMUT and Hiking Patrol's Saupen Low GTX might look like any other classic hiker (chunky and protective), but the devil in the detail. Take MAMMUT’s Flextron technology for example, an energy returning innovation, or Georganic 3D, a way in which the midsole has been designed so that it delivers optimal all-day comfort.

MAMMUT/Hiking Patrol

Take that and stick it atop the shoe’s Vibram rubber blend sole and beneath the aforementioned all-over GORE-TEX membrane and you have yourself a shoe that’s guaranteed to keep even the most adventurous explorer’s feet dry in any weather condition.

Better still, not only is MAMMUT and Hiking Patrol's Saupen Low GTX more than equipped for the job, they look the part too. It reallt is the best of both worlds.