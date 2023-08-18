Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

MAMMUT & Hiking Patrol Is Here to Protect & Comfort

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson

If there's anything MAMMUT doesn’t know about the great outdoors, it isn’t worth knowing. Because for a label founded nearly 200 years ago (in 1826, the be precise) there aren't many scenarios the Swiss label hasn't faced.

Despite its extensive archives, MAMMUT is focusing on its Sapuen Low GTX sneaker this season, a silhouette first released in the early 2000s. Teaming up with Hiking Patrol, the IG account inspired by the world of adventure wear, the pair have reworked the inline sneaker in shades of Savannah and Black.

MAMMUT's Sapuen Low is a sneaker deeply-rooted in outdoor exploration. So much so that the first iteration from the early 2000s was so minimal it housed only protective necessaries, like a protective toe box and grip underfoot.

In 2023, the Sapuen Low, with the introduction of GORE-TEX and other proprietary innovations, is much more versatile and can easily transition from the rugged terrains of the Alps to the streets with ease.

1 / 2
MAMMUT/Hiking Patrol

To the eye, MAMMUT and Hiking Patrol's Saupen Low GTX might look like any other classic hiker (chunky and protective), but the devil in the detail. Take MAMMUT’s Flextron technology for example, an energy returning innovation, or Georganic 3D, a way in which the midsole has been designed so that it delivers optimal all-day comfort.

Take that and stick it atop the shoe’s Vibram rubber blend sole and beneath the aforementioned all-over GORE-TEX membrane and you have yourself a shoe that’s guaranteed to keep even the most adventurous explorer’s feet dry in any weather condition.

Better still, not only is MAMMUT and Hiking Patrol's Saupen Low GTX more than equipped for the job, they look the part too. It reallt is the best of both worlds.

Shop our favorite products

We Recommend

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Aminé's New Balance 610 Shoe Is Bananas

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    The MSCHF Boot Returns as a Crocs Collab

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    EXCLUSIVE: Kid Cudi & MSCHF's Collaborative Sneaker Is Very Not Normal

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    AURALEE & New Balance Serve a Special Sneaker for SS24

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    These Hiking Sneakers Combine Style and Substance

    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Drake's Latest Rich Flex? Gifting Someone a $35k Hermes Birkin Bag

    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    MAMMUT & Hiking Patrol Is Here to Protect & Comfort

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    The Only Thing More Popular Than Aimé Leon Dore? Café Leon Dore

    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Ex-Givenchy Designer Clare Waight Keller Is Now a UNIQLO Designer

    • Style
  • Kaptain Sunshine FW23

    Kaptain Sunshine FW23 Is Yuppiecore

    • Style
  • Converse Japan's Chuck Tayler clothing collection, seen with black sneakers

    Converse's Chuck Taylor Clothing Line Is Almost Definitely Not What You'd Expect

    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023