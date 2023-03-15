Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

DSM Puts Salomon's ACS Pro Advanced In First Place

Written by Sam Cole in Sneakers
Dover Street Market
1 / 2

Brand: DSM x Salomon

Model: ACS Pro Advanced

Release Date: Friday 17

Price: TBC

Buy: Online and in-store at global DSM stores

Editor's Notes: Ah, Salomon, the gift that keeps on giving. No matter which of the Alpine brand's flagship silhouettes, from the beloved XT-4 to XT-6, Quest GTX Advanced, and ACS Pro Advanced, its catalog of sneakers continues to knock it out of the park at a consistent pace.

This year, in particular, has seen the brand pull out some pretty big heavy hitters, looking back at its archive to give fans the colorways that you've longed for.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

We've indulged the XT-6 RECUT and XT-4 OG packs, a Pas Normal collaboration, and an upcoming atmos team-up, and now, Dover Street Market is doing what it does best; making good, great.

Taking the beloved ACS Pro Advanced as foundation – a silhouette that has sold out time and time again in a string of colorways – Dover Street Market delivers a two-piece exclusive pack to remember.

Maintaining the sneaker's retro-meets-futurist DNA, the pack keeps things simple. The first look updates a stark "Black" base with "Quiet Shade" and "Silver Metallic X" details, while a "Vanilla Ice" option provides a balanced contrast.

If history is to repeat itself, these won't hang around for long – so look busy.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
Multiple colors
HighsnobietyLight Alpaca Sweater Vest Brown/Yellow
$125.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Story mfg.Grateful Tee Scorpio Trip White
$125.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
adidasGazelle 85 Blue
$145.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • An Underrated Salomon Sneaker Goes Amphibious
  • Dover Street Market’s Massive Sample Sale Is Back — But There’s a Twist
  • With adidas, Brain Dead (Again) Made Bowling Shoes Legitimately Stylish
  • The World’s Most Avant Retailer Made Some Stunningly Simple New Balances
  • JW Anderson’s Kinky Pigeon Puts the "DSM" in BDSM
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now