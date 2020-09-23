Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
This Marine Serre Balaclava Eats Your Face Mask for Breakfast

Written by Alek Rose in Selects

Every label from Off-White™ to Under Armour and UNIQLO has, unsurprisingly, got in on the face mask action this year, offering up their take on PPE. Latest to the party, but arriving with one of the more eye-catching offerings, is Marine Serre.

Since Beyoncé’s Black Is King film which dropped on 31 July 2020 — in which she wore an unforgettable Marine Serre all-in-one — Marine Serre has been one of the focal brands of the moment, its crescent-moon motif making a memorable mark. It looks like the label is taking full advantage of its time in the limelight, too, releasing a second-skin balaclava featuring an all-over, crescent-moon print.

Shop the Marine Serre balaclava below.

Marine SerreSecond Skin Printed Balaclava
$234
Buy at ssense

Our designated Selects section features products that we love and want to share with you. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

