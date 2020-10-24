Uniqlo's Face Mask Is Still One of the Best Around

If somebody told us this time last year that come 2020, the reusable face mask would be the accessory of the moment, with every top label scrambling to release a characteristic version, we’d have laughed in their face. But they’d have been right. Off-White™, Under Armour, adidas, Reebok, and pretty much every other label in the world has dropped face masks that tick form and function boxes. While UNIQLO is the latest in a long line, the AIRism face mask was released in Japan on June 19 to lengthy, ticketed queues outside stores as well as so much online traffic that the UNIQLO website crashed.

UNIQLO makes use of its AIRism technology to make the face mask one of a kind. A unique triple-layer structure offers performance enhancement, as well as being extremely comfortable and washable. One layer wicks away moisture, accompanied by a washable filtration layer, all topped off by a mesh outer layer that blocks 90 percent of UV rays. A pack of three of the AIRism face masks is available for $14.90 in three understated colorways — black, white, and gray — and comes in three sizes. If Japan’s reception of the UNIQLO face mask is anything to go by, you’ll need to act quickly.

